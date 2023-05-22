Veterans Assistance Commission in new location

The Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission has moved to a new location.

And it is a location that is much more convenient for area veterans. The VAC has relocated to Suite 302, 581 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais. It is now in the same location as the local Veterans Affairs Clinic.

Karen Smietanski, the Certified Veteran Advocate and Assistant Superintendent at the Veterans Assistance Commission, says the number of veterans requesting assistance at the local center has gone up dramatically. The number of requests has more than doubled, going from 200 per month to 500 per month.

The change has been “phenomenal,” Smietanski said. “We are seeing a lot more foot traffic.”

The Veterans Assistance Commission exists to help veterans with a wide range of services, including giving information and helping vets with required federal forms.

While Illinois law allows every county to have a Veterans Assistance Commission, more than half of them do not. Smietanski said that despite its many years of existence, founded in 1987, she still hears from people who did not even know that the VAC exists.

The VAC provides a wide variety of services to help veterans:

• Financial help with rent and utilities is available to veterans who have an income below 150% of the federal poverty level. This benefit, Smietanski said, is what really started the VAC. Other help may include bus tokens for transportation and burial for the indigent.

• Assistance with filling out claims for disability. It helps if a vet has their service record. If you were “in the zone” in Vietnam there is a presumption that you were exposed to Agent Orange, a chemical defoliant that has been linked to cancer and birth defects. Last year, Smietanski said, the Agent Orange zone was expanded. If your claim was previously denied, it is worth your while to apply again. Calling first for an appointment at 815-937-8489 will ensure that a veterans service officer is available to help.

• There is also a non-service-connected pension available to low- income veterans and their survivors. This benefit is based on both income level and family assets. It helps, Smietanski said, in families that just can’t make ends meet. The benefit often helps veteran families suffering from cancer, helps with rehabilitation costs in nursing homes and helps vets who may be housebound.

• Transportation to the Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Administration Hospital near Chicago. All a veteran has to do is fill out a form and then call for an appointment.

• Planning for and participating in appropriate services for Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

• The commission can help a vet receive his or her deserved medals, awards and ribbons.

• Provide information on veterans programs. Service officers attend conferences to hear about the latest changes in benefits and eligibility. The center also provides information on other informational programs, like Lima Charlie, where veterans get together for a discussion and support group. The VAC also works with Project Headspace and Timing, a local veterans group headed by Eric Peterson, of Manteno.

• Veterans Treatment Court is available to some veterans in the legal justice system. The basic idea is that the criminal charges against a vet are dropped if he or she completes a necessary program of treatment. Charges are not dropped in serious cases, such as homicide, but the court is a way for a vet to overcome a substance abuse problem. Much like the similar-themed drug court, a person in veterans court has a better chance if they have strong family support.

In November, the Kankakee County veterans court will mark its tenth year of service with a special ceremony.

“This program has really turned lives around,” Smietanski said. “There are people who you think would have never gotten off the street and now their lives have changed. Even their physical appearance changes.”

Smietanski said that the best thing anyone can do for a veteran is often just to listen. Her own father, Alvin Riemann, was a World War II veteran who did not talk about it much, something fairly typical of his generation.

Today’s veterans are seeking help earlier. There is much more awareness of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and awareness of the problem of suicide among veterans.

When it comes to listening to and helping veterans, Smietanski said, “We are here.”