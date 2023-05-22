Triad meeting hosts Momence native, former NFL player Petersen

Ted Petersen vividly recalls his first football play.

Petersen played nine years in the National Football League and collected two Super Bowl rings while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But he was a farm boy who played his high school football in Momence. Last Wednesday, he started his talk at the Kankakee Public Library with a memory of his first down for the Momence Redskins.

Petersen never played pee-wee football. His initial exposure in the game came as a freshman at Momence. Momence, all of 27 players strong, started its season playing Kankakee Eastridge, at a time when Kankakee had two high schools. Petersen recalled, “We had no business playing Eastridge, ” he said. Eastridge was then a much larger school.

With so few players on the Momence team, Petersen was destined to play somewhere. So the coach sends him in on the punt team. His assignment was to be the personal protector of the punter. The coach’s instructions — stand in front of the punter and block the first guy who comes through.

The ball is snapped. “It was like Red Sea parted,” Petersen said. A wave of Eastridge linemen descended upon Ted and the punter.

Petersen backs up, backs up more and keeps backing up. He backs up so much that his hand actually blocks the Momence punt.

As Ted runs off the field, the frustrated coach asked, “What happened out there?”

Petersen unknowingly responded to the coach, “Didn’t you see it?”

There was only one redeeming thought, Petersen said. “We were a poor school. We couldn’t afford film.” So no footage exists of the first flub of a future Super Bowl player.

Petersen was talking at the monthly meeting of Triad. Triad is a group dedicated to providing entertainment and safety information to area senior citizens. The free programs are a joint effort of the offices of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey.

Petersen improved as a player at Momence. As a senior he got exactly one scholarship offer, that coming from Eastern Illinois University. By his junior year in college he was the starting tight end. Then the coach moved him to center. Petersen was not pleased at first. He was “distraught.”

But he changed his mind. Looking back, he now sees that the move was part of his path to the NFL. It was a lesson. “Your attitude determines your altitude,” he said.

The Steelers drafted him in the fourth round. His signing bonus, he told the audience, was $13,500. It was enough for a new car. The money, he explained, is a measure of how the game has changed.

Petersen’s two winning Super Bowls with the Steelers came in 1979 and 1980. The entire team roster of 53 players in those days, a team with 10 future Hall of Famers, made $2.5 million a year. The salary cap for a current NFL team, he said, is $130 million a year.

Another change, he explained, is the time and intensity of practices. He would go through 45 minutes of blocking “before” practice. The Steelers did things not allowed now. Yet, Petersen said, one of the reasons they won was the fact that they were so fundamentally sound.

The workouts were so intense that Petersen remembers a big offensive lineman, a player from Ohio State, just quitting.

“I have a chance (to make this team),” Petersen recalled saying to himself, “because I am not going to quit.”

Ted was helped by the fact that he was tall, at 6-feet 5-inches, and fast. But he was the smallest lineman “in the NFL.” He continuously worked with strength training to keep his size and muscle mass up. He described the “farmer’s walk,” which consisted of strolling along with a heavy dumbbell in each hand.

“Winners don’t always win,” he said, “but they always prepare to win.”

When he first came to camp, he got glimpses of all the championship rings other players had: national championship rings, bowl game rings, Super Bowl rings. He wanted one. Petersen, though, didn’t get much of a chance at Eastern, where the best team he played on was 5-6.

So he was enthused about being on a very good team, going to the Super Bowl. The team, he said, had enough religious players that there was a “chapel.”

“They weren’t sure it would be a good idea to pray for a win,” Petersen said. “Instead, they prayed that whichever team won, they would use the platform for the most good.”

Petersen wanted to win, wanted that ring, wanted victory.

“Are you kidding me?” he said.

Then, when the Steelers won, and the rings were on the way, Petersen said he prayed, “God, please don’t let me die until I see the ring.”

Now, Petersen said, the best thing about his football-playing days, is “the people [he] met.”

Terry Bradshaw, the Steelers quarterback who went on as a broadcaster, is a lot funnier now, then he was as a player. Bradshaw, he remembers, could throw an interception and come off the field laughing. Head coach Chuck Noll, Petersen said, was “as serious as a heart attack.”

They were “oil and water,” Petersen said.

Some of his other teammates included the line that was the heart of the Steel Curtain defense, including tackles Ernie Holmes and “Mean” Joe Greene. Practicing against those guys during the week, he said, meant that the games on Sunday against other teams were “a piece of cake.”