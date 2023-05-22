Sgt. Bailey retires from police force

BRADLEY — Surrounded by friends, family and coworkers, Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey retired Saturday from the force.

With his retirement comes the continuation of his rehabilitation, following the Dec. 29, 2021, shooting in which he was severely wounded and his partner, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, was fatally wounded.

“Bradley 547, 10-4. Sgt Tyler Bailey; thank you for your service as a police officer for the villages of Bradley and Momence,” the Bradley Police Department wrote in a social media post.

“Your dedication to public safety and the citizens you served along with your service in the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Honor Guard and Kankakee County Emergency Response Team has been greatly appreciated.

“We pray for your full recovery and wish you a long and healthy retirement. It’s been an honor to work with you.

“Sgt. Tyler Bailey, Bradley 547, You are out of service. Godspeed.”

For his service to the KCERT, Bailey was presented with a Lifelong Member retirement plaque by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andy Bayston for his service to the Kankakee County Emergency Response Team.

Bailey’s retirement came two days after the annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony at the Kankakee County Courthouse where he placed a wreath at the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial near Rittmanic’s name.