Pembroke superintendent talks school progress

HOPKINS PARK — With one year as leader of Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 under her belt, Superintendent Nicole Terrell-Smith reviewed progress the district has made in areas such as safety and academics Wednesday at Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School.

In her State of the District address, Terrell-Smith said the district is working toward increased safety measures, including partnering with Kankakee County for a radio system to communicate directly with emergency responders.

The school also will be implementing a key-card system, where staff will be able to use a transponder to alert administrators as well as emergency responders regarding emergency situations.

Whether it’s a medical event or an active shooter, particular clicks on the transponder can indicate the type of emergency and the precise location in the building where it occurs.

Additionally, new doors were installed at both ends of the school at the beginning of the school year, and security cameras were upgraded throughout the building.

“Last year, we actually met with the local officials and we revamped our safety plan,” Terrell-Smith said. “So we’re really excited about the momentum there and keeping our students safe.”

Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge noted that the school district is the community’s largest employer.

“Given recent events around the country, I am excited to hear the superintendent and the school board are seeking to broaden security measures at Lorenzo R. Smith School,” Hodge said. “Innovative ideas such as the key-card system will aid in keeping our children safe.”

Terrell-Smith also discussed ways Pembroke is working to increase academic and extracurricular opportunities for students, including partnering with St. Anne schools.

She said the district has reintroduced some of its after-school programming, including mandatory instructional interventions for students, in addition to offering clubs and athletics.

Activities this year included student council, greenhouse club and journalism club, as well as basketball, volleyball, cheer, track and soccer.

This summer, Pembroke will be partnering with St. Anne in order to offer baseball and softball teams, she said.

The districts also share transportation and are starting to collaborate more with shared staff, she said.

Next year, Pembroke and St. Anne districts will be sharing a music and band teacher.

“For next year, in order to bring music back into the district and for them to enhance their band program, we are splitting a music and band teacher,” she said. “Our instruction for junior high coincides with what their program is doing. Because our kids do feed into their high school, we’re doing some of the same things.”

However, Terrell-Smith said the districts are not moving in the direction of consolidating.

“I do believe that there are unique needs in Pembroke, and there are probably unique needs in St. Anne,” she said. “And so, the board is not interested in consolidating. We do support the fact that our kids do feed into that high school. Ultimately, we’d like to open up — if we can get the numbers — we’d like to open up our own high school.”

One of the district’s goals Terrell-Smith highlighted is to increase enrollment.

Currently, enrollment is about 175 students.

“We would like to [find] ways in the community to bring younger generations out here, or back here,” she said.

After Terrell-Smith’s address, members of the school board and others in attendance walked over to the school’s Student And Family Engagement Center, or SAFE Center, for a ribbon cutting and resource fair.

The SAFE Center was an initiative of the district’s former superintendent Marcus Alexander.

“It was his vision,” noted Terrell-Smith. “So we had the concept and then we opened it this year. We’ve been designing it this year; that’s why we are just now doing the ribbon cutting.”

For the SAFE Center initiative, a wing of the school is dedicated to helping connect families with resources through partnerships with Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe’s Office, Harbor House and other agencies.

“It is intended to fill those gaps, so if students need [anything], if there is an issue with transportation, or other resources, domestic violence, mental health, any of those things,” Terrell-Smith said.

Before taking the reins in Pembroke, Terrell-Smith was assistant superintendent of business services for Kankakee School District 111.

She said one of the main differences in her new position is the size of the district; she now works for a district with one school as opposed to 10.

“There [in Kankakee] I couldn’t seem to get into the schools the way that I wanted,” she said. “Where here, everybody knows my name, the kids and everybody, and I like it that way.”