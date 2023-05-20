Remembering those who served at annual memorial ceremony

Law enforcement officers and their families from across the county were joined by the community Thursday to honor Kankakee County’s fallen.

The annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony began with the presentation of the colors, the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem as attendees surrounded the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial on the lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The 17 names engraved on the wall are read each year during the Roll Call of Honor and a bell is rung in their remembrance.

Last year, two names were added to the roll call.

Momence Police Officer Troy Jacobson, end of watch Dec. 10, 2020.

Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, end of watch Dec. 30, 2021.

The most recent, Rittmanic, was shot and killed after answering a late night call at the Comfort Inn in Bradley on Dec. 29, 2021.

Her partner, Sgt. Tyler Bailey, who was seriously wounded in the same incident, placed the wreath at the foot of the memorial wall Thursday morning.

The solemn event is held each year during National Police Week, which occurs during the week of National Peace Officers Day on May 15 to pay special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

According to the FBI’s recent release of statistics, 118 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2022. So far in 2023, 22 law enforcement officers have lost their lives in the line of duty.