New gaming lounge headed to east Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Yet another video poker lounge is headed to Kankakee.

The Kankakee Planning Board unanimously approved a conditional use permit to the owner of South Barrington-based May’s Lounge to establish a six-gaming-terminal business in east Kankakee.

The 1,100-square-foot location will be in the easternmost portion of the recreational marijuana business site which is under construction at the property immediately northeast of the Interstate 57 and East Court Street interchange.

Owner Zack Heidner, son of Rick Heidner, the owner of the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center under construction at the site, said after the board’s vote that the state needs to approve the license for the site.

He noted he has 18 May’s Lounge locations throughout northern Illinois. He said the Kankakee site would be the most southern. He said May’s has locations in Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Wheeling, Villa Park and Burbank, among other communities.

The site would hold a liquor license and beer, wine and seltzer would be offered.

Before his application can go the state, the conditional use permit must be OK’d by the Kankakee City Council. The permit is expected to be on the council’s agenda June 5.

According to the Illinois Gaming Board, there are 45,626 video gaming terminals throughout the state. Those terminals for the four-month period of January through April generated $331.7 million of revenue.

Within Kankakee, there are now 240 terminals in 43 locations. Kankakee received $248,595 of revenue through 2023’s first four months. In April, the city collected $56,901.

The only other Kankakee County community with more than 100 video gaming stations is Bradley, with 126.

Zack Heidner noted the site would require an approximate $200,000 investment. The site would be leased from the ownership of the dispensary.

“Kankakee has good gaming numbers,” he said. “With the traffic generated by the fuel center, we should have a good customer base.”

Kankakee — 240

Bradley — 126

Watseka — 86

Manteno — 77

Peotone — 45

Unincorporated Kankakee County — 42

Bourbonnais — 37

Momence — 34

Clifton — 26

Aroma Park — 20

Essex — 18

Herscher — 16

St. Anne — 9

Grant Park — 8

<em>Source: Illinois Gaming Board's April report</em>