Meet the animals: Getting to know the residents of Perry Farm

The galloping sounds of horses, goats and sheep at Perry Farm Park were accompanied Wednesday morning by the excited shrieks of grade-school children.

“Bozo?!” Taft Elementary field trip-goers exclaimed upon learning the name of one of the sheep.

The excitement was palpable as the kids ventured outside the classroom to enjoy all that Perry Farm has to offer. Shortly after Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Parks and Grounds Manager Joe Galloy gave an introduction of each animal, the visitors happily fed alfalfa treats to their new furry friends.

As soon as the group filed out, another took its place and Galloy again began his spiel.

“This is why you have the animals; this is it,” Larry Self said of the happy kids experiencing the field trip. Self is a volunteer with the park and often spends time with the animals. He was named BTPD’s Volunteer of the Year for his efforts.

<strong>MEETING THE ANIMALS</strong>

Galloy introduced the kids to horses Misty, Lady, Junie and Stevie — Misty is the mother of the other three, and dad Buck passed away in 2019 at 28 years old; goats George and Dirka Dirka; potbelly pig Bobo; and sheep Shawn and Bozo, who were freshly sheered several days earlier.

Galloy and Self explained that sheering happens annually, and the wool can be used for home insulation as it is flame retardant and expands with the home rather than contracts.

While horse Stevie was born on the farm, the other horses (and several other animals) came from different farms. Bobo the pig, however, came from a residential home in 2019.

“One day we came here, and he was in the pen,” said Galloy, who said Bobo was thought to be about age 2 or 3 upon his arrival.

Contentedly moseying around his pen, Bobo gets a little startled when touched as he has some vision issues. However, he is the premier attraction for the child visitors.

“The pig is the hot spot,” Galloy said with a laugh, noting that the kids are always asking “Where’s the pig? Where’s the pig?”

While Bobo spends all his time in the dry pen, the horses, goats and sheep get to go out to pasture for three hours a day in the spring, summer and fall before returning to the dry pen.

Galloy said that pasture time is limited to three hours because “goats and sheep know when to stop eating, horses don’t.”

In the winter and in the dry pen, they’ll be fed from bales of hay. The goats and sheep, in comparison to the horses, are less maintenance as the sheep only are sheered once a year, whereas a farrier has to come more frequently to tend to the horses’ hooves. This is how the horses’ health is able to be determined.

Also, the vet comes twice a year to check on their teeth and more.

“It’s really kind of an interesting thing, I think,” Self said, adding that, as a former teacher and lifelong learner, he’s “always asking the vet questions.”

Prior to retirement, Dr. David Fitzpatrick out of Limestone was the farm’s vet. It is now Dr. Chaney Tambling out of Bourbonnais.

In addition to BTPD’s staff, there are several other volunteers who work with the animals to make sure they’re receiving the best care possible.

Misty is a 23-year-old miniature horse who weighs 240 pounds and has the coat color of silver dapple. Her coat looks mostly brown with a white mane.

Misty is the mother to the park's three other miniature horses. Buck, the father of the three horses, passed away in 2019 at age 28.

Lady is a 9-year-old miniature horse weighing 365 pounds. She has a dark bay coat and is the daughter of Misty (23) and Buck (deceased).

Junie is an almost 7-year-old miniature horse with a bay coat weighing 263 pounds. Once with a brown coat and mane, she now has a whitish coat but will likely go back to being fully brown in the winter. She is Misty (23) and Buck's (deceased) second daughter.

Stevie is the lone male miniature horse on the farm. He turned 5 on May 15 and is 186 pounds with a gray coat. He is Misty (23) and Buck's (deceased) youngest child. He is the only one of the current four horses that was born on Perry Farm.

Bobo is the farm's lone potbelly pig. He came to the farm in 2019 after living in a residential home for some time, and is thought to be about 6 or 7 years old. He is one of the most popular animals with the child visitors.

George is a large tricolor (white, black and brown) goat with a friendly personality. He likes to jump up on the railing to receive treats from visitors. He has been on the farm for years.

Dirka Dirka is a long-haired female goat with white, black and brown colors. While not a baby (or "kid"), she is significantly smaller than her goat-mate, George.

Shawn is a large white sheep who has a shy personality. He and Bozo received their annual sheering last week and are getting used to their nearly non-existent coats. Galloy explained that goats typically have their coat and then one layer of skin. Because sheering often nicks that layer of skin, two additional layers grow within 48 and 72 hours, respectively, of sheering in order to help heal any sustained wounds.

Bozo is a large white sheep with black coloring on his face which differentiates him from sheep Shawn, who is fully white. Like Shawn, Bozo is a bit shy.

Perry Farm currently has two ducks and two chickens sharing a coop. A wading pool of water helps the birds to cool themselves on hot days as well as provide the ducks the opportunity to swim.