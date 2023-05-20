KLASEY: When jobs went 'up in smoke'

“What a shame,” commented an onlooker as raging flames ate away at the former Roper Outdoor Products factory in Bradley on July 14, 1986. “All those jobs up in smoke!”

The sprawling Bradley manufacturing complex had been repurposed as a “business incubator” after Roper deeded the closed plant to the village of Bradley on Jan. 1, 1983. At the time of the fire, it provided low-rent space for 20 companies, mostly small and start-up businesses, which employed a total of more than 400 people. Fifteen of those companies, with 210 workers, fell victim to the flames.

In the mid-1980s, jobs were precious in Kankakee County, which had been hard-hit by the closing of three major manufacturing plants in the early 1980s. The plants had moved to southern states with lower wage and operating costs, leaving thousands of local workers without jobs. Bradley’s unemployment rate had peaked at 25% in 1983; in 1986, it was down to 12%, but was still the second highest in the state of Illinois.

Operating the business incubator was a nonprofit organization called Area Jobs Development Association, managed by a dynamic former Realtor and developer named Tony Perry. In a Chicago Tribune interview a day after the fire, Perry described how he had filled almost 90% of the former factory space with tenants. “I went out to businesses all over the country and said, ‘We’ve got 800,000 square feet and we need paychecks, so let’s deal.’ We did whatever we could do to bring jobs here.”

At the time the fire struck, Area Jobs was in the midst of a $2.1 million renovation project that involved more than half the complex’s 800,000 square feet. The oldest buildings — about 100,000 square feet of floor space dating to the 1890s when the David Bradley Company plow factory moved here from Chicago — had been demolished in the month preceding the fire.

Destroyed by the flames were six buildings in the center of the site, amounting to 400,000 square feet. The surviving structures, covering some 300,000 square feet of space, included warehouse buildings along the east edge of the property and a distinctive five-story building on the north end of the site.

A major part of the renovation project was roofing repairs to several buildings; the fire was believed to have started in one of them from an overheated tar kettle. “The Bradley Fire Department was notified of the blaze at 3:28 p.m.,” reported the Kankakee Daily Journal, “although there have been unconfirmed reports that the fire started earlier than that.”

The blaze spread rapidly through the nearly-century-old buildings, sending a plume of thick black smoke some 8,000 feet into the air. The smoke cloud, visible for miles, drew thousands of spectators, many of them former employees of what was once the town’s largest employer.

The spectacular fire, which at times threatened to spread to surrounding buildings such as the Security Lumber & Supply Co. facility to the west across the Illinois Central tracks, was beaten back by some 200 firefighters from 18 different departments. Firefighters and equipment responded from as far away as Elwood, Manhattan and Beecher in Will County. After more than 10 hours, the fire was brought under control at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

“I can’t put into words the response we got from neighboring cities and towns,” then-Bradley Mayor Kenneth Hayes told the Daily Journal. Hayes, who was also president of the Area Jobs Development Association, noted, “We’ve lost a good part of an entire economic development program; you can’t measure it.” He then declared, “We will be rebuilding.”

That sentiment was echoed by Area Jobs Executive Director Tony Perry, who told the Chicago Tribune, “I started calling local landlords before the fire was out, and I had a couple of burned-out businesses placed in new offices before 8 o’clock this morning …. We’ll have the rubble cleared away in 45 days and a new industrial park started right after that.”

Although 210 jobs were lost (at least temporarily) as a result of the fire, the largest employer on the Bradley site was not affected. The facilities of Dresher Inc., a manufacturer of brass beds, were located in one of the surviving buildings along Euclid Avenue on the east side of the complex. Dresher’s workforce totaled 140. Another of the larger employers, with 25 workers, was plastic drum manufacturer Van Leer Containers. It was housed in a separate building on the northwest corner of the site.

Two days after the fire, then-Illinois Governor James Thompson visited the site to survey the damage. “I wanted to see this for ourselves, because this was one of the first business incubators in Illinois,” the governor told the Daily Journal. He said the Bradley plant had become a “showcase of how a community can adjust to technological change.”

The village of Bradley originally had a different name. What was it first called, and why was the name changed?

Answer: In 1891, Promoter J. Herman Hardebeck laid out a community he called “North Kankakee.” The “industrial suburb” fell on hard times a few years later when a recession forced several factories to close. In April 1895, Hardebeck persuaded plow manufacturer David Bradley to move his plant from Chicago to one of the vacant North Kankakee factory buildings. One condition of the move was to change the town’s name to Bradley, which occurred on July 13, 1895. The David Bradley plant would eventually become the Roper Outdoor Products plant.