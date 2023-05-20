Herscher grad, Marine seriously injured in hit-and-run in Hawaii

A 2020 Herscher High School graduate suffered serious injuries May 6, when she was hit by a vehicle which failed to stop as she checked on a friend’s motorcycle on a highway in Honolulu County on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

Anahi Anaya was riding her motorcycle with a friend, Caleb Williams, at 8:20 p.m. May 6, when she and her friend pulled onto the highway’s shoulder to check on a mechanical issue, Anaya said.

The 20-year-old Anaya is a Marine stationed in Hawaii. She celebrated two years in the Corps earlier this year and has been stationed there since May 2022.

Anaya said in a phone interview she and Williams pulled over after his motorcycle had mechanical issues.

“I had him sit on my bike off to the side of the road. There was not much of a shoulder, so I wanted him out of harm’s way. We both had our hazard [lights] on,” Anaya recalled.

“Cars were passing by me, so I knew they saw the hazards. Then suddenly I was hit.”

Anaya remembered looking down and seeing the tibia and fibula in her right leg sticking out of her skin. Her foot was pointing in a different direction. She also had a complete fracture of her pelvis.

Williams pulled her to safety.

“I was just trying to stay calm. I was moving my head from side to side to not lose consciousness. I could feel the blood flowing out. We called 911,” Anaya said.

She had Williams go get a tourniquet out of the tank bag on her motorcycle to stop the bleeding.

She learned to be prepared for any situation from another friend who himself was injured in a motorcycle crash.

Anaya has had five surgeries since the accident. Her sixth is scheduled for later this month.

She is recovering at a friend’s home.

To date, an arrest has not been made. Police investigators are following up on leads, Anaya said.

Anaya said she had only been riding for a few months. She bought her motorcycle two months ago. It was her first motorcycle. She has since sold it.

Growing up in Herscher, Anaya said she loved riding horses at her grandparents’ house.

“Every day it was a release for me to go talk to them,” Anaya said.

The same was true for her when operating a motorcycle.

“You feel the wind and it is relaxing. I hadn’t felt like that for a long time.”

After graduating from Herscher in 2020, Anaya spent the next year preparing herself for Marine basic training camp.

It was in her sophomore or junior year at Herscher when she said she decided the Marines was where she wanted to be.

Currently on temporary assignment duty with the Wounded Warriors Regiment Battalion West, Anaya is hoping to continue her career.

But first things first, she has a long road ahead of her regarding rehabilitation.

One thing Anaya said people need to do when driving is to pay attention to motorcycles.

“Be aware of your surroundings. We have families, too,” Anaya said.