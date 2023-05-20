County still waiting on mussel survey

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said at Thursday’s Highways and Waterways Committee meeting he is still hopeful the dredging of the Kankakee River at the Aroma Park boat launch can begin in the upcoming months.

The county hired Christopher Burke Engineering, of Indianapolis, Ind., to oversee the project. Burke completed a study of the site project, collected data in the topographic area and presented an initial design in December of 2022.

Burke informed the board on March 8 that the Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is requiring the county to perform the mussel survey to identify any presence of endangered species. A previous Illinois Natural History Survey done in 2010 recorded endangered sheepnose mussel at the project site.

“From the last meeting we gave the green light to go ahead and do the mussel study,” said board member Antonio Carrico, chairman of the Highways and Waterways Committee. “… It’s up to the engineering firm to continue with that and come back and give us an update to see what’s going on.”

Burke staff is in the process of doing the mussel survey, and a report will be sent to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. If mussels are present, they will need to be relocated to another part of the river to avoid impact from the project.

“If [the mussels] are not there, we could start [dredging] in the spring and probably be done in a month or two,” Wheeler said.

The entire project is being paid for by $1 million secured from the state by State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex.

Sand or silt piles up at various stages along the Kankakee River west of the Indiana state line. The sand buildup at the boat ramp at Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potawatomi Park in Aroma Park is so thick that boats for emergency and recreational purposes can’t be launched.

If mussels are found during the survey, that will likely push the dredging to next year as the species would have to be relocated to another area of the river.