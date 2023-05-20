Bradley Central principal clears up ticket procedure as graduation nears

BRADLEY — Graduation is right around the corner, and families are getting anxious to see their kids walk across the stage in their caps and gowns and grab their diplomas.

Bradley Central Middle School is preparing to graduate a class of 155 eighth-grade students May 23 at Olivet Nazarene University’s Centennial Chapel.

But first, there’s a couple of things school officials want families to know.

A member of the Bradley Elementary School Board raised a concern during Monday’s meeting that he saw a commenter in a Bradley area Facebook group purporting to have Bradley Central graduation tickets to sell.

The commenter responded to a parent’s post seeking extra tickets for a blended family. It was unclear if the commenter had a legitimate profile or actually intended to sell tickets.

However, board member Dan Whalen said the comment was concerning enough he thought the district should do a better job explaining the procedure for attending graduation.

Superintendent Scott Goselin said families in need of additional tickets can contact the school for assistance. All tickets are free.

“If [the school] would have known, they’d be more than happy to assist,” he said.

While the school issues a limited number of tickets as a safety precaution, the Centennial Chapel has plenty of room to accommodate families who might need a few extra tickets, Goselin said.

“We need to make sure the class knows that,” Whalen added.

Bradley Central Principal Mark Kohl said the school traditionally gives each student 10 tickets on the morning of graduation.

“We always wait until the morning of graduation so that students do not lose tickets ahead of time,” Kohl said. “However, we’ve always worked with parents and families, especially our blended families that need extra tickets, and we never turned our families away in regard to tickets.”

He noted everyone in attendance, even small children, is required to have a ticket, so the 10 tickets tend to go fast.

Kohl said he had not heard of people selling graduation tickets, but he would caution the tickets have not been distributed yet. He added he is available at the school to speak with regarding graduation tickets.

“There’s definitely no reason to purchase tickets,” he said. “We’re always willing and able to work with families who need tickets for different circumstances.”

<strong>APPLAUSE ALLOWED</strong>

Attendees of this year’s graduation ceremony will notice a change from ceremonies they might have gone to in the past.

Kohl said the audience typically is asked to stay quiet during the reading of students’ names and when students walk across the stage. This allows the ceremony to keep moving and keeps excess noise down to a minimum for the video recording.

This directive often is ignored.

This year, instead of asking for silence, there will be a short pause between names for some light applause.

“This year, we are going to allow a soft clap,” Kohl said. “We’ll see how soft it is, but we are going to pause if the students get clapped for or someone yells for their kid. We’re not going to fight that battle anymore.”