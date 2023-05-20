10th lieutenant set for Kankakee Fire Department

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Fire Department will expand its lieutenant ranks by one, and the task of the yet unnamed officer will be to focus on the opioid and drug overdose problems within the city.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said the 51-member department will promote an officer to lieutenant.

On Friday, LaRoche and Mayor Chris Curtis said Lt. Enrique Czako, who has been a lieutenant for 18 months, will assumed the role of community risk reductiion officer.

“To this point we have been more reactionary when it comes to this issue,” LaRoche said after Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting. “We are not educating [the public] like we should be.”

And Kankakee is experiencing the brunt of this problem locally. Of the 17 overdose deaths thus far in the Kankakee County Coroner’s budget year, which runs from Dec. 1 through Nov. 30, 11 of the 17 overdose death have been in the city of Kankakee.

The only other municipalities with multiple ODs were Bourbonnais and St. Anne. Each community had two.

In 2022, there were 51 deaths countywide; 43, in 2021; and 50, in 2020.

The massive settlements with big pharmaceutical companies on their opioid handling and marketing practices are pouring money into communities. Kankakee has received $357,000 from a settlement during the structured 18-year settlement. To date, the city has received $72,134, according to city officials.

A second settlement against pharmacies — chiefly Walgreens, CVS and Walmart — is also expected to pour more money into the coffers of municipalities who participated in the lawsuits. Kankakee is part of that case as well, and the settlement is expected to be significant.

Kankakee County — which was on the front end of this opioid suit through actions of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe — will also receive money, but to date that figure is unknown, Rowe said.

The actual annual cost to the city for the added lieutenant position will be in the range of $12,000 to $14,000, the amount of pay to increase the lieutenants’ ranks by one.

Curtis noted the average age of opioid overdose victims is now 52.

“That is an alarming number,” Curtis said, noting these are not younger people most would associate with risky behaviors.

Police and emergency personnel now carry Narcan with them, a brand of the medication naloxone that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and is most often associated with the ingestion of heroin, fentanyl or some other drugs laced or mixed with fentanyl.

“We’ve been reactionary with this issue,” Curtis said, meaning the city has been attempting to treat those who are overdosing through opioid or fentanyl use. “We do have to talk about the people, and we have to get people before they do this.”

That means, he said, the lieutenant assigned to this crisis will be talking to anyone who will listen.

“This has been happening for years, Curtis said. “But in the last 30 or so years, this has just grown. We have a huge campaign ahead of us. That’s why we are dedicating a person solely to this.”

A public session on how to administer the anti-overdose medication, Narcan, will be held at 2 p.m. May 31 at The Living Room, 367 S. Schuyler Ave., in Kankakee.

The program is sponsored by the Duane Dean Behavioral Health Clinic and the Kankakee County Health Department. Call 779-236-1177 to register.

Participants will be trained in how to administer nasal Narcan. The clinic will also provide information on how to obtain Narcan.

Narcan kits will be provided.