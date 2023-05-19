Over $40M in federal-aid highway fund commitments recognized

Following Infrastructure Week, local leaders have acknowledged the $41.46 million in federal-aid highway fund commitments made in Illinois.

A significant portion of that money has been committed to Kankakee and surrounding areas.

In Kankakee, $1,930,000 has been committed for Designed Overlay with ADA Improvements on Illinois Route 115 from just under a half-mile north of Gar Creek to South Washington Avenue. Additionally, $242,200 has been committed for the Fiscal Year 2023 Kankakee Area Transportation Study.

Credit for the funding is being given to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Across Illinois’ Second Congressional District, vital infrastructure projects are made possible because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that I am proud to have helped pass,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly, D-2, in a news release.

“Since 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has supported Illinois infrastructure with critical investments in road maintenance, public transportation, high-speed broadband access, and so much more,” Kelly said.

“I look forward to future investments supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will improve quality of life, create jobs and strengthen the economic competitiveness of communities across our district.”

For more information on the law and the funding, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3OgzkuL" target="_blank">bit.ly/3OgzkuL</a>.

Surrounding areas that received funding commitment include:

• $1,110,000 for Smart Overlay with ADA Improvements on IL-1 from Union Avenue to Burville Road in Crete

• $1M for Drainage and Grading Improvements Along IL-1 from Burville Road to IL-394 in Crete

• $239,400 for Preliminary Engineering For Improvements to US 30 at IL-50 (Cicero Avenue) in Matteson