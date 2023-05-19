Currents of Kankakee revises local donation target to $1.5M

KANKAKEE — The goal for private, corporate and local grant funding for Kankakee’s East Riverwalk, the first leg of the proposed 4-mile riverfront development through Kankakee, has been upped by 50%.

The goal for Bill Yohnka — executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, the arm of the riverwalk development that had been focused on gaining $1 million in funding for the proposed $3.25 million development — is now $1.5 million.

The East Riverwalk is set for the 1-acre parcel at the southeast corner of South Schuyler Avenue and East River Street.

In all, the development has collected some $1,975,000 — or about 61% — of its goal. The project is slated to begin construction in early 2024. The construction is expected to be finished by late 2024.

The new goal means the riverfront society will need about $600,000 to get to the $1.5-million level as the society has collected about $900,000 thus far.

Ascension Saint Mary Hospital committed $60,000 toward the riverfront this week. The donation is to be paid over three years.

The local funding total was significantly boosted when the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau came through with a $500,000 grant earlier this year.

The East Riverwalk has also gained significant funding through public sources. The development earlier this year gained a $600,000 grant through the state’s Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development organization and another $475,000 courtesy of a federal grant.

The project was to begin this autumn, but additional engineering per the OSLAD grant required the starting time to be pushed back into early 2024.

“It’s getting there,” Yohnka said of the funding. “We’re feeling good momentum on this.”

And Yohnka is not taking any time off. He will be working this weekend, first on Saturday at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market, where he will be further explaining the project and its importance to the region. He will then be at Sunday’s Rhubarb Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kankakee County Museum talking to more members of the public.

Raising money to this level is never done with a snap of the fingers. Yohnka, who was named the society’s director in October 2022, knows there is much work to be done, but remains confident the mission will be accomplished.

Mayor Chris Curtis said the decision to bump the local fundraising goal was based on the success Yohnka has experienced since taking on this role.

“Things are going well. We figured we might as well raise the target. If we don’t reach it, then we don’t reach it. But with the reaction we are getting, we think it’s possible,” Curtis said.

The Kankakee depot will be the site for a 6 p.m. May 25 meeting for riverfront development volunteers.

Bill Yohnka, executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, the private fundraising arm for the $3.25 million development, said the gathering of is for volunteers and potential members for The Currents of Kankakee project.

The meeting will focus on where the project's fundraising is at this point and what ideas others may have in this area. He said officials are continually looking for ways people can be involved in the project.

Snacks and beverages will be provided.