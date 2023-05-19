BTPD board votes to ask Bradley to annex Perry Farm

BRADLEY — Bourbonnais Township Park District commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday to ask the village of Bradley to annex Perry Farm into the village limits.

The 5-0 vote came at the conclusion of a special meeting held at the Recreation Station.

BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt and Board of Commissioners President David Zinanni said earlier this year being annexed into either Bradley or Bourbonnais would help the district finance Perry Farm projects.

Zinanni said potential annexation of Perry Farm would not involve either village taking over operations of the site.

Piatt and Zinanni said this movement is because of a five-year comprehensive plan approved by the BTPD board in 2022.

“This gives us opportunities without passing it on to the taxpayers of the district,” Piatt said.

The next step is for the Bradley trustees to decide whether or not they want to annex the 165-acre Perry Farm Park.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said it could be discussed Monday at the village board’s regular meeting.

“I’m excited,” Watson said. “This is a chance to showcase two entities working together to better the entire community.”

Next would be Bradley trustees voting whether or not to annex. If they do, a public hearing would be held.

If the Bradley board decides to move forward, they would have to pass an ordinance.

In turn, BTPD’s commissioners then would have to pass an ordinance to go forward with the annexation.

“Today is just one step in a process,” Zinanni said.

<strong>PROPOSED PLANS</strong>

Watson presented a proposal in February on how Bradley could help Perry Farm. He mentioned the park could be added to the village’s business district, which allows the park district to secure funds for projects.

One project the annexation would help is moving the sidewalk along Kennedy Drive that runs in front of Perry Farm further back from the street.

The fence near the sidewalk is used each October for the district’s scarecrow contest, which draws hundreds of adults and children.

“They would be willing to help pay to move it for safety reasons,” Zinanni said after the meeting.

“That could happen if it’s in the contract, if they decide to annex the park. We could also get annexed into their business district to help with funding.”

In April, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore addressed the board at a Committee of the Whole meeting. During his talk, he asked what exactly the district’s plans were for annexation.

Schore did not present any proposal. He said there were no specifics about the plans the district wanted.

“There were no talks with the park district,” Schore said.

“When Ed Piatt talked with our trustees, we asked what projects they would need funding and we didn’t get any. It’s hard to help someone out when you don’t know what the help is for.”

The park district has been strapped financially because of the Diamond Point Complex. The baseball/softball complex has cost the district $7 million since its purchase in 2010.

That expense includes annually paying $250,000 for maintenance and paying utilities.

“We are almost bonded to capacity,” Zinanni said.

<strong>EXECUTIVE SESSION</strong>

Before the vote, the five-member BTPD board held a two-hour executive session.

Zinanni said local attorney Jamie Boyd led the session.

Boyd is the attorney for the Bradley trustees. When he was Kankakee County’s state’s attorney, Boyd was the county board’s attorney.

“He taught us, the new [board members] and old, the board policy and the legal aspects of being a board member,” Zinanni said. “That’s what he was here for. We contracted with him.”

Rob Romo, the park district’s treasurer, who is also Bradley’s finance director, went over the financial/budgeting aspects of the board.

Zinanni and board Vice President Bill Bukowski are the senior members on the board. Each has been commissioner for two years.

Trustee Jeff Mullinax has been on the board nine months. He was appointed to fill out a term when Wayne Delabre resigned.

The other two board members, Kelly O’Connor and David Sadler, were elected for the first time in April.

The commissioners hold their regular meeting for May on Tuesday. It begins at 5:30 p.m.