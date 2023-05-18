Summer fun heats up in Manteno with Fire on the Square, Cruise Nights

The calendar has yet to hit June 21, but the warm weather and school graduations bring about the unofficial start of summer.

The village of Manteno kicked off its unofficial start to summer with the return of Fire on the Square and Manteno Cruise Nights.

The village events planned out for the entire summer conclude with the annual Oktoberfest. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a>.

<strong>JUNE</strong>

<strong>1</strong> — Movies in the Park: Screening of "Home" at 7:30 p.m. at Legacy Park

<strong>6 </strong>— Manteno Cruise Nights from 6-9 p.m. on Main Street

<strong>10 </strong>— Yoga in the Square from 8-9 a.m. at the Square on Second

<strong>10 </strong>— Heroes, Hogs & Hot Rods from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Square on Second; free event by Project Headspace and Timing with food, music and activities

<strong>16 </strong>— Golf Cart Parade at 5 p.m. in downtown Manteno

<strong>16 </strong>— Rockin' on the Square: Live performance by Good Clean Fun at 7 p.m. at the Square on Second

<strong>20</strong> — Fire on the Square from 3-9 p.m. at the Square on Second by Intrinsic Arts

<strong>20</strong> — Manteno Cruise Nights from 6-9 p.m. on Main Street

<strong>24</strong> — Yoga in the Square from 8-9 a.m. at the Square on Second

<strong>JULY</strong>

<strong>3</strong> — Fireworks at the Sportsmen's Club

<strong>4</strong> — Manteno Cruise Nights from 6-9 p.m. on Main Street

<strong>6</strong> — Movies in the Park: Screening of "The Addams Family" at 7:30 p.m. at Legacy Park

<strong>8</strong> — Yoga in the Square from 8-9 a.m. at the Square on Second

<strong>18</strong> — Fire on the Square from 3-9 p.m. at the Square on Second by Intrinsic Arts

<strong>18</strong> — Manteno Cruise Nights from 6-9 p.m. on Main Street

<strong>21</strong> — Rockin' on the Square: Live performance by Crawford's Daughter at 7 p.m. at the Square on Second

<strong>22</strong> — Yoga in the Square from 8-9 a.m. at the Square on Second

<strong>AUGUST</strong>

<strong>1</strong> — Manteno Cruise Nights from 6-9 p.m. on Main Street

<strong>3</strong> — Movies in the Park: Screening of "The Bad Guys" at 7:30 p.m. at Legacy Park

<strong>12</strong> — Yoga in the Square from 8-9 a.m. at the Square on Second

<strong>15</strong> — Fire on the Square from 3-9 p.m. at the Square on Second by Intrinsic Arts

<strong>15</strong> — Manteno Cruise Nights from 6-9 p.m. on Main Street

<strong>18</strong> — Rockin' on the Square: Live performance by Feel Good Party at 7 p.m. at the Square on Second

<strong>26</strong> — Yoga in the Square from 8-9 a.m. at the Square on Second

<strong>SEPTEMBER</strong>

<strong>5</strong> — Manteno Cruise Nights from 6-9 p.m. on Main Street

<strong>9</strong> — Yoga in the Square from 8-9 a.m. at the Square on Second

<strong>19</strong> — Fire on the Square from 3-9 p.m. at the Square on Second by Intrinsic Arts

<strong>21-24</strong> — Oktoberfest

<strong>23</strong> — Yoga in the Square from 8-9 a.m. at the Square on Second