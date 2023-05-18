Manteno mental health advocate fundraising ahead of 26-mile walk

MANTENO — Jake Smith’s annual walk through the streets of Manteno for mental health and suicide awareness will be returning for its fourth year this September, but this time Smith wants to do more than just spread the word.

The 25-year-old Manteno resident also will be raising funds to benefit three local social service organizations — Harbor House of Kankakee County, Clove Alliance and the Iroquois Mental Health Center of Manteno.

This year’s walk is slated for Sept. 2, with several local dine-and-donate fundraisers planned leading up to the event.

The idea for the walk was born from Smith’s own struggles with depression and anxiety and seeing the positive effects of sharing his story. Smith also was struck by the alarming number of suicides coming from the small community of Manteno.

He planned his <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/walk-the-walk-24-miles-of-hope/article_5f98cd7c-f621-11ea-9970-4fe348ca9264.html" target="_blank">inaugural walk in 2020</a> to be 21 miles in honor of the age of the oldest victim of suicide in Manteno at the time.

However, his tracking app wouldn’t work when he tried to map out 21 miles, so he ended up adding extra neighborhoods to make it 24 miles, and the tradition stuck.

This year, he’s adding yet another couple of miles to the trek for a total of 26 miles — just about the length of a marathon.

The distance is not the only thing that has increased.

Support for Smith’s endeavor has also slowly built over time.

“My walk has grown little by little each year since the inaugural event in 2020,” he said.

In the first year, only Smith walked the full distance. The past two years, a few others have joined him and gone the full distance as well.

The other participants have helped spread the word about the event, contributing to Smith’s optimism for the 2023 walk.

“I do expect this year’s walk crowd number to take a substantial leap due to more public interest, as well as representation from members of the organizations [which] I am raising funds for,” he said.

Smith plans to fundraise for Harbor House of Kankakee County, Clove Alliance and the Iroquois Mental Health Center of Manteno, as all three organizations provide mental health services.

His goal is to raise at least $6,000, with $2,000 to go to each organization.

“I have been asked in the past if I was accepting donations, and many recommended that I do raise funds,” Smith said. “Seeing how desperately local mental health service providing organizations in Kankakee County need more funding, this is as good of an opportunity as there is for me to speak up and do something about it…”

Smith has set up a <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/f/trauma-treatment-donations-for-kankakee-county" target="_blank">GoFundMe page</a> for anyone who would like to donate to the organizations online.

To find the page, search for “2023 #WalkTheWalk Nonprofit Donation” on GoFundMe. Smith is the page organizer.

Smith also has several dine-and-donate nights coordinated with local restaurants. One was already completed earlier this month at Denny’s of Bourbonnais.

The next donation nights will be through Texas Roadhouse of Bradley; 10% of dine-in sales on the evenings of June 20 [Clove Alliance] and June 27 [Iroquois Mental Health Center of Manteno] will go toward the respective organizations.

After that, Chipotle of Bourbonnais will give 33% of qualified sales from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 to Clove Alliance; in order for the donation to be made, customers must show the event flier or use the code on the flier if ordering from the restaurant’s app.

The flier can be found on the donation night <a href="https://www.facebook.com/events/659135449384557/?ref=newsfeed" target="_blank">event page on Facebook</a>.

Smith also organized a Krispy Kreme online fundraiser; for a $15 purchase of 12 donuts, 50% [$7.50 before taxes] will go toward fundraising efforts for the organizations.

The Krispy Kreme “digital dozens” fundraiser runs through July 25; to place an order to benefit the fundraiser, visit <a href="http://tinyurl.com/b732c7wt" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/b732c7wt</a>.

Further events are likely to be scheduled before the walk, Smith said.

All are welcomed and encouraged to get involved in helping promote these efforts, he added.

For more information, or for any local establishments interested in making a donation or hosting a fundraising event, contact Smith at <a href="mailto:jksmith97@gmail.com" target="_blank">jksmith97@gmail.com</a> or via Facebook.