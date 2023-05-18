Community broadband listening session set for May 25

The Illinois Broadband Lab is hosting local residents and organizations in an in-person listening session from 5-6 p.m. May 25 in the auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

The event’s goal is to give the public a chance to ask questions and provide input about the region’s most urgent needs and priorities related to high-speed internet connectivity and access in order to contribute to the state’s plan to invest federal broadband funding, according to a press release.

The Illinois Broadband Lab, a collaboration between the Illinois Office of Broadband and University of Illinois System, is working with community organizations and local governments to gather input to ensure federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment and Digital Equity programs addresses demonstrated broadband needs in the state.

In Kankakee County, 17.2% of households are unserved with wireline broadband access and 1.3% of households are underserved, according to data from the Illinois Broadband Lab. In households with wireline and fixed wireless broadband access, but unconfirmed latency [speed], 2,534 [6.1%] households are unserved, 1,794 [4.3%] are underserved and 37,200 [89.6%] are served.

There are 285,000-plus Illinois households without physical access to basic internet service and more than 1.1 million Illinois residents without the devices and skills to use the internet, the Illinois Broadband Lab said in the release.

Kankakee County is part of the Northeast region, which has a Illinois Broadband Regional Engagement for Adoption + Digital Equity [READY] team led by Chicago State University. The Illinois Broadband Lab will also be hosting listening sessions next week in the northern part of the state in Rockford and Libertyville.

Visit <a href="http://broadband.uillinois.edu" target="_blank">broadband.uillinois.edu</a> to learn more about the broadband planning initiative and the work of the Illinois Office of Broadband.

• Smartphone dependent households: 11%

• Cellular Data dependent households: 10%

• Households without a computing device: 9%

• Households without an internet subscription: 18%

<em>Source: American Community Survey 2021 5-year estimates - <span>U.S. Census Bureau.</span></em>