Veterans' shelter OK'd again by Kankakee City Council

KANKAKEE — Because of delays in funding approval, a shelter for homeless military veterans had to once again have a conditional use permit granted.

After the unanimous Monday vote by the Kankakee City Council — which OK’d the permit — Eric Hanson, legal counsel for the Kankakee County Housing Authority, said redevelopment of the site should begin by mid-June, and occupancy could take place as early as January.

The $3.8 million development project is being funded entirely through the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

Because a conditional use permit expires if it is not acted upon within 12 months of its approval, the KCHA had to resubmit its permit. The council reapproved the application without debate.

The KCHA officially will take ownership of 210-214 S. Washington Ave. next month, Hanson said.

He said the former Senesac Funeral Home & Cremation property, which was most recently the location for a residence for troubled young men operated by Nexus-Indian Oaks Academy, will become a residence for up to 14 homeless veterans.

The location has been vacant for about 30 months. It was at that point when the young men’s shelter ceased operation there.

To be eligible to stay at the home, the veteran must be income restricted. The income guideline states they cannot be earning more than 30% of the area’s median income; in this case, that would equate to a yearly income of less than $15,000.

The property is only one block south of the proposed location for the Fortitude Community Outreach homeless shelter. The Fortitude administration officially dropped plans two weeks ago to develop a $1.2 million, 36-bed homeless shelter there.