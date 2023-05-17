Through the Jaycees, Kankakee continues Little League baseball history

Little League and Kankakee are synonymous.

There is so much history for the Kankakee Jaycees Little League — four trips to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., and four state championships.

While most area youth leagues have abandoned affiliation with Little League Baseball, opting for other organizations such as Bronco [PONY] or Cal Ripken Baseball, others have dropped organized recreational youth baseball altogether as travel baseball has gained such a strong foothold.

Yet, Little League is alive and well at Kankakee’s Beckman Park, and Mike “Coach Mike” Terrell is well aware of the history and the need for youth baseball in Kankakee.

Terrell, a Kankakee native, played in the Jaycees Little League and has coached for the past eight years. He’s now in his first year as league president.

“I’m just trying to bring it back, man, bring it back,” he emphasized as he glanced at the sign on the pressbox wall commemorating the Jaycees’ four trips to the World Series.

Like most leagues, the Kankakee Jaycees didn’t play in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it has been back playing since 2021. Terrell said the league didn’t participate in All Stars, the end-of-the-year Little League tournament, this past season, but it will field a major team (11- and 12-year-olds) this year. The Jaycees last competed in the District 6 tournament in 2019.

“We’ll definitely have All-Stars this year,” Terrell said.

Terrell fondly recalls battling in the district tournament when he played in the mid-1990s. More importantly, he just wants Kankakee kids playing baseball.

“I was raised here,” he said. “So I’m trying to get all these kids back [playing], right. I wanted to let all the kids play for free. I was talking to some people, and I couldn’t do it. They said, ‘No, you can’t do that. At least make them pay something.’”

The fees for players this year for ages 4 to 8 was $50, and those 9 to 12 years old paid $75. He realized you have to pay for umpires and equipment.

This season the Jaycees has five major teams (ages 9-12), five minor league teams (ages 6 to 8) and four T-ball teams, and it has 165 players total. The sponsors for the major teams are Kankakee City Police, Sevita Health, Dairy Queen, Sunny’s Crunchy Chicken and Advantage Copier.

The Jaycees held opening day on April 24, and there are games every week night and on Saturday. The major teams play Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while minor teams get to enjoy playing on Bob Dunn-Chet Yocom Field on Monday and Wednesday. Each night there are T-ball games on the adjacent practice field.

On any particular night, there will be five teams holding practice on the adjacent field in Beckman Park.

“I’ll have more kids [playing] next year because during this year it’s going to be beautiful, beautiful, beautiful,” Terrell said. “… We just want some more games. We just want to play.”

Terrell, 40, added he’s reaching out to other area youth leagues to try to schedule games, and he’s intent on bringing back the Brian Stone Tournament, a past staple of the Jaycees League over the July Fourth weekend for a number of years.

The Stone Tournament consisted of area teams whose players weren’t on an age group All-Star squad.

<strong>IMPORTANT ROLE</strong>

The Jaycees Little League has played an integral role in fostering youth involvement in the Riverview neighborhood and the east side of Kankakee. Mike Frey, who played in the Jaycees league and then managed from 1986-94, said it’s an inner-city program that has given youth a great opportunity to play baseball.

“You need a recreational outlet, and it’s a healthy one,” Frey said. “It’s nice to see. … The tradition is great. If we can rekindle that, it will be great.”

The Jaycees won the state tournament in 1958, ‘62, ‘66 and ‘71, with all but the ‘71 squad advancing to the LLWS.

“[Manager] Bob Dunn got within an eyelash of [the World Series] in 1971,” Frey said. “He was a giant in youth baseball. The Jaycees has always had dedicated volunteers. They really learn baseball there.”

Terrell still remembers playing for the Peoples Bank team for coaches/managers Brien Miller and Leo Hunt. He learned a lot from them, and it’s part of the reason why he wants to give back.

“I love baseball, and it’s my favorite sport,” Terrell said.

At the height of the popularity of Little League affiliation in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, there were 16 leagues between the two counties to form District 18. Now, only the Kankakee Jaycees and Bradley-Bourbonnais remain affiliated with Little League and are now in District 6.

<strong>COMMUNITY-WIDE EFFORT</strong>

It’s been a community-wide effort to get the season off to a good start this spring. Terrell said he couldn’t have gotten the field ready without the help of longtime Kankakee-area baseball coach Steve Cantway.

“I’ve got a big thank you to Steve Cantway,” Terrell said. “He got on his hands and knees down here, taking care of the field for me. The only thing we didn’t get to was the warning track. We ran out of time for it. In the next month, we’ll have that together.”

Cantway said you couldn’t even see the dirt part of the infield because it was overgrown with grass and weeds, and he went to work on it with just a rake and bolt drag.

“It took some time,” said Cantway, who has a lot of experience with getting a baseball field in good playing condition, having worked on fields at La Vassuer Park and Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. “It’s in real good shape now. It looks better and better. It’s a process, and I go over there every day and work on it.”

The field was in great shape for opening day. Terrell said it was emotional day with the family of the late James “Jim” Webber, who passed away recently, throwing out the first pitch.

“It was beautiful,” Terrell said.

Webber was a longtime volunteer at the Jaycees Little League, doing a little bit of everything, including coaching, managing, groundskeeping and running the concession stands.

“He coached me a couple times on the All-Star team, and I just want to give back like he did,” Terrell said.

Cantway said it’s important for the youths in the area to have a good playable field, and he knows the history of the diamond as well.

“It’s been there a long time,” he said. “Players that went to the [Little League] World Series played there. I want the kids to have a real good field to play on, and I’m hoping the kids take pride in the field. That’s what I get out of it, and that’s what I hope for.”

Terrell said the parents and adults have been great so far this season with each team having two or three coaches. He’s not coaching this season, as he’s got his hands full making sure everything runs smoothly and has worked diligently on getting sponsors, including 10 advertisers paying $245 each for a sign on the outfield fence.

He’s looking into possible grants for the league and is working with county officials on getting funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Terrell realizes it would be a big task to field an All-Star team that could make that incredible journey to the LLWS in Williamsport. He also knows anything is possible.

“I’m trying to get back to there,” he said. “I’ve heard nothing but stories about [those teams]. … I think we made it to the second round [that] is as far as I ever went down here. We’re just trying to put it back to where it needs to be, man.”

• Kankakee Jaycees (1958, 1962, 1966, 1971)

• Aroma Park Lions (1995)

• Bradley-Bourbonnais American (2002)

• Limestone (2005)

<strong>Note</strong>: Kankakee participated in the 1950 Little League World Series before there was state competition.

<em>Source: <a href="https://www.unpage.org/illinois" target="_blank">unpage.org/illinois</a></em>

Aroma Park-St. Anne Lions, Bradley-Bourbonnais American, Bradley-Bourbonnais National, Central Area, Cissna Park/Crescent-Iroquois, Donovan-Martiton, Herscher Lions, Hopkins Park, Iroquois West, Kankakee Jaycees, Kankakee Knights of Columbus (Riverside), Limestone, Manteno, Milford-Sheldon, Momence, Watseka.

<strong>Note</strong>: The last District 18 Tournament was held in 2016 and was hosted by Kankakee Jaycees.

<em>Source: <a href="https://www.unpage.org/illinois" target="_blank">unpage.org/illinois</a></em>