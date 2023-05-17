Terrell is 'Coach Mike' in Jaycees Little League

Mike Terrell was a standout athlete in his high school days and beyond. He was a three-sport star at Kankakee High School, graduating in 2002.

Terrell, who played football, basketball and baseball for the Kays, walked on at Jackson State University to play baseball for two-and-a-half seasons. He came back home in 2005. He then played semipro football for the Kankakee Seminoles for two years. He parlayed that experience into playing professionally in the American Indoor Football Association league for a team in Danville.

“They picked me up from playing semipro,” he said. “I played that for three years.”

After his time in Danville, he played semipro in Kankakee again, this time for the Kankakee Chargers.

“When I turned 31, it was over with,” he said. “I hung it up, and I’ve been coaching ever since.”

In addition to being president of the Jaycees Little League, Terrell works two jobs. He works for the Kankakee School District 111 in security/mentoring and works nights as a mentor at Sevita Health in Bourbonnais.

“This is my life,” he said. “Sports is just me. I don’t want to go nowhere. I don’t feel like I ever was gonna leave this town for the rest of my life because these kids need me. I got in tune with these kids. And my nickname is ‘Ice Mike.’ That’s what they were calling me all my life, and these kids were calling me that when I first started coaching.

“Now, for the last four or five years, I get nothing but ‘Coach Mike, Coach Mike.’ I’ve got that respect from them now. I said, ‘Don’t call me what your momma and daddy called me. Call me Coach Mike,’ and they took off and they ran with it. … I love it. It just eats me up inside. That’s why I do what I do.”