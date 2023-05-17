Sims resigns as KHS principal after 2 years; replacement sought

KANKAKEE — Kankakee High School’s current principal is resigning after two years in the position, meaning a long-term person for the role continues to elude Kankakee School District 111.

KHS has not had a long-term principal in more than 15 years.

Vernita Sims was hired as an assistant principal in September 2021 and was promoted to the role of principal the next month.

She submitted her resignation to the district last week.

Part of the district’s rationale for Sims’ initial hire was “to support and implement building-wide scheduling and instructional accountability” at the high school, as problems in those areas had surfaced at the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Sims said she will be leaving the district at the end of this school year so that she can help a family member who is having health challenges.

“It was not an easy decision to make, but right now, I have to do what’s best for my family,” she said.

Sims will be taking a job as a principal at a school closer to her home.

She declined to say where she will be working at this time, as that district has not yet announced her hire.

Sims added she “definitely will miss” the people she has built relationships with in her two years at KHS.

“If there were other circumstances [with my family], I probably wouldn’t be going anywhere,” she said.

One of Sims’ goals when she first started as KHS principal was to improve communications from the school to its families.

“I think there’s still some work to do [with communication], but it has improved,” Sims reflected. “We still have a long way to go. Is it 100% perfect? Absolutely not. We still have room to grow in that area, but we did make some strides.”

<strong>FINDING A REPLACEMENT</strong>

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district is in the beginning steps of finding a replacement for Sims.

“We’re putting together a committee that will interview the potential candidate,” Walters said. “And then hopefully by the next regular board meeting, which is June 12, we will have a recommendation for either an interim or a permanent principal for the following school year.”

The last long-term principal KHS had was Alvin Brown, who held the position from 1997 to 2006. There have been nine principals since then, none of whom were in the role longer than three years.

Walters said she believes it will be a challenge to find someone long-term, especially given the national teacher shortage.

“When people think about the teacher shortage, they don’t think about the fact that administrators come from teachers,” Walters said.

Walters also noted that while administrators earn a higher salary than teachers, they also work much longer hours.

“Administrators seem to get paid a lot on the surface, but if you think about the amount of time they have to put in to manage a building or a district, it’s a lot of time,” she said. “When you look at their hourly rate, it’s not that much. So people are not thinking it is worth it anymore.”

Administrators also can face a lot of scrutiny from the public, adding to the difficulty of attracting people to this kind of job, Walters said.

Nowadays, that scrutiny would seem to be magnified by social media.

“Teachers get attacked [on social media] by parents also, but administrators get attacked in a different way,” Walters said. “So to expect people to willingly go into a field like this, you know, it’s a challenge.”

As for the type of person who would make a good candidate, Walters said the person should have the management skills and abilities of someone who can manage an entire district.

With between 1,500 and 1,600 students, KHS is larger than some other school districts as a whole, she said.

“There are a lot of moving parts. There’s a lot of staff, a lot of competing interests,” Walters said. “The person that is going to be successful and stay there for a while needs to literally have the skills of a central office administrator that can handle all of these different personalities, all of these different positions and all of these different departments.”

Alvin Brown, 1997 - 2006

Terrance Martin, 2006 - 2008

Sharon Curry, 2008 - 2010

Greg Merrill, 2010 - 2013

Matthew Glen, 2013 - 2014

Rick Johnson, 2014 - 2015

Greg Merrill, 2015 - 2016

George Harris, 2016 - 2019

Shari Demotrowicz, 2019 - 2021

Vernita Sims, 2021 - 2023