Bradley School Board swears in new member

BRADLEY — The newest member of the Bradley Elementary District 61 School Board was sworn in Monday.

Patrick “PJ” McCullough, a Bradley resident and parent, earned a spot on the seven-member board in the April 4 election.

This was McCullough’s second time running for school board and first time winning an election.

He ran unopposed along with three incumbents whose terms were expiring: Terrie Golwitzer, Dan Wilder and Dan Whalen.

Tim Johnson, who was on the board for five years, also had an expiring term but did not run for re-election.

Golwitzer, board president, thanked Johnson for his service during the April board meeting.

“I definitely enjoyed it,” Johnson replied. “I’ve learned a lot more of what you guys do more than anything. I thank you guys for all your guys’ hard work because it takes a lot, so I do appreciate it. I appreciate the warm welcomes. It’s kind of bittersweet. I’ve got a lot on my plate, but I did enjoy it.”

The board also voted on its reorganization Monday, resulting in no changes to its officer positions.

Golwitzer will remain board president, Phil Trudeau will remain vice president and Dan Whalen will remain secretary.

<strong>‘NEW BLOOD’</strong>

McCullough is a first-time board member, but he is no stranger to the board.

He is a regular attendee of its meetings.

In recent years, it has not been uncommon for McCullough to have been the only community member, or one of few, in attendance at a meeting. He frequently would ask questions or voice his opinion during public comment.

McCullough said he has three children currently in the district and a younger child who will be attending in a few years.

“My wife does 95% of the stuff with the kids, and this is a way I figure I can contribute to their education,” he said. “She is better with the homework and all that kind of thing.”

McCullough grew up north of Watseka and attended Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, he said. After living away for a time, he returned to the area about 18 years ago.

He currently works for a farm machinery dealership in Watseka, in addition to working as a tax accountant and doing some farming.

McCullough said the school district has a good system in place, and he would like to see it stay on the same track.

“I know there’s been a few of the members who have been on for a long time, and new blood is always good,” he said.

He added that he believes strongly in the importance of community involvement.

“On a lot of school boards locally, it seems like they either have an empty seat, or when there’s an election there’s, you know, ‘vote for three,’ and there’s only two names,” he said.

McCullough said he looks forward to learning from the board.

“I have had good relationships with some of the members of the board over the years, so I’m excited to add my two cents if need be.”