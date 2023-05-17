Bourbonnais trustees discuss new liquor license classification for gas stations

BOURBONNAIS — Village of Bourbonnais trustees had the first reading of a proposed ordinance creating a new liquor license classification for gas stations Monday.

If adopted at the board’s June 5 meeting, owners of gas stations would be able to apply for a license to sell packaged liquor, which is currently not an option for gas stations in the village.

The trustees would still have to approve the license, Mayor Paul Schore said.

The annual license fee would be $2,500, according to the ordinance.

Trustees discussed adding the license at the board’s March 7 administration committee meeting.

Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said he had received an application for a license from the Circle K station located on Main Street NW and Briarcliff Lane in February, according to the March meeting minutes.

Finance Director Tara Latz said during the March 7 meeting there are six stations in the village that could apply. She said the village could see about $30,000 in sales tax per year from gas station alcohol sales.

The Circle K gas station at the intersection of Larry Power Road and Illinois Route 50 already has a license. It was a convenience store before gas pumps were added, Schore said.

“We were the only community in the county that did not allow liquor to be sold at gas stations,” Schore said.

“Some of the owners of the stations in the village also own stations in other communities in the county.”

There is an existing license category for truck stops, Schore said.

The Gas N Wash on North Convent Street has a truck stop license to sell packaged liquor, he added.

<strong>Police sergeants</strong>

Trustees approved a three-year contract for the six sergeants in the village’s police department.

The contract runs from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2025. The officers will receive back pay to May 1, 2022.

Village attorney Patrick Dunn said the sergeants will get a 4% raise for the first year of the contract and 3% for each of the second and third years.

Schore said negotiations took nine months.

<strong>Mobile ice rink</strong>

The board approved the contract with the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau for a $50,000 grant to help purchase a mobile synthetic ice rink. The CVB awarded Bourbonnais the funds through its community tourism action plan grants.

Other funds came via a state grant, according to Bourbonnais officials.

The $135,642 price tag for the rink includes skates to rent [120 pairs], ice skate trainers [for youth through adults] and barriers to put around the rink.

The rink itself measures 72 feet by 49 feet. It cost $90,695, according to the proposal the village submitted to the CVB.

Synthetic ice is made with extremely durable, high-density polyethylene plastic. The surface can be used in temperatures from minus-150 degrees to 175 degrees.