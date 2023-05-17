3 music events returning to downtown Kankakee

<strong>Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include new information on events.</strong>

Back again this summer is the sweet sounds of lunchtime music.

Sandwiches with a Side of Jam will return to Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square for midday concerts in June, July and August. The event, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library, features a live musical performance near the train depot with food truck options available.

Each event is held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on one Wednesday per month.

On June 7, Three’s A Crowd will perform while lunch options are available for purchase from MiaBella’s Wood Fired Pizza and Mac's BBQ.

Festival Square is at 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. In the event of rain, concerts will be held on the depot’s patio. For more information, call the library at 815-939-4564.

<strong>SUNSET STROLL</strong>

Also happening this summer in downtown Kankakee is Sunset Stroll. Happening June 2 on North Schuyler Avenue, the night begins with at 6 p.m. slow roll bike ride beginning and ending at Rigo’s Place. At 6:30 p.m., there will be live music from the South Side Social Club.

Also on hand at the free event will be fire twirling by Intrinsic Arts, adult beverages available for purchase from Rigo’s and the Majestic (wristband required), food available for purchase from Rigo’s, Martinez Tacos, Mac’s BBQ and Rebel Ice Cream.

A second event will take place Sept. 1 on South Schuyler Avenue.

<strong>FRIDAY NIGHT CONCERT SERIES</strong>

The Friday Night Concert Series will return to downtown Kankakee at the Festival Square hill stage, near the train depot. Concerts will take place rain or shine.

On June 16, the theme is Jam Band Night, music and food are to be determined. On June 30 is Brass Night with music by The Brass Monkeys and The Simsons, with food available for purchase from Mac’s BBQ.

On July 14, it’ll be Stars and Stripes Night with food from Mac’s BBQ and music to be determined.

Aug. 11 is R&B Night with music by N Deep and food from Mac’s. Aug. 25 will be Bluegrass Night with Mac’s and music to be determined.