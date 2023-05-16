Wright in Kankakee to partake in Museum Assessment Program

KANKAKEE — The American Alliance of Museums, the only organization representing the entire scope of the museum community, recently selected a new cohort of museums to participate in its 2023 Museum Assessment Program, including Wright In Kankakee — the Frank Lloyd Wright/B. Harley Bradley House.

Since its inception in 1981, the Museum Assessment Program has helped more than 5,000 small and mid-sized museums of all types strengthen operations, plan for the future and meet standards. With five types of assessments available, over 60% of AAM-accredited museums have participated in the program.

To participate in the Museum Assessment Program, museums choose from one of five institutional assessment types: Organizational, Collections Stewardship, Education & Interpretation, Community & Audience Engagement, or Board Leadership.

All five assessment types are grounded in AAM’s Core Standards; are inclusive of Diversity, Equity, Access, and Inclusion issues as they relate to the assessment focus; help museums look at both functional and strategic aspects of their operations, and present focused learning modules and action plans for the museum to progress through; and include a peer-reviewed site visit.

Over one-third of participating museums found the experience so valuable that they returned to participate another time in the Museum Assessment Program.

“Wright In Kankakee is pleased to participate in the Museum Assessment Program,” Robert Bohlmann, executive director of Wright in Kankakee, said in a news release. “The process will guide the preservation, planning and promotion of the B. Harley Bradley House as it continues to be a cultural asset to and support of the community.”

The benefits of participating in MAP are clear. Museums often gain clarity on an institutional roadmap or strategic plan, see positive impacts to their visitor experience or community response to their museum, grow in their ability to identify their strengths and challenges, or gain valuable assistance with updating museum policy, successes in fundraising and more.

MAP is supported through a cooperative agreement between the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the American Alliance of Museums.

For more information on the alliance and assessment program, go to <a href="https://www.aam-us.org" target="_blank">aam-us.org</a>.

<strong>Mike Block's Annual Concert</strong>

At 7 p.m. June 2 and 3, cellist Mike Block will perform two concerts. Inspired by the life and work of Frank Lloyd Wright, Block is making his third appearance at the House. Proceeds will go to the House Preservation Fund.

<strong>Book Launch Event</strong>

From 1-3 p.m. June 17, Manteno native and author Melanie Holmes will be sharing experiences and suggestions in regards to her latest book, "100 Things To Do In Illinois Before You Die." The event is free, but it's required to RSVP in advance at <a href="https://bit.ly/3I8wpjF" target="_blank">bit.ly/3I8wpjF</a>.

<strong>Summer Solstice Sip, Shop & Stroll</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. June 20, the annual event will feature music, a garden tour, wine, a food truck, the gift shop, and an indoor and outdoor art exhibit by Governors State University. The rain date is Tuesday June 27. Tickets are $10 and are available at <a href="https://www.wright1900.org" target="_blank">wright1900.org</a>.