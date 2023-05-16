Riverside Medical Center adding smartphones for bedside nurses

KANKAKEE — Riverside Medical Center bedside nurses are getting a new mobile tool to use on the hospital floor — smartphones.

Riverside Healthcare is providing nurses who work within the inpatient tower or the emergency room with smartphones for checking documents and displaying patient resources in an effort to increase efficiency.

Phase one of the technology rollout will assign 110 smartphones to units across ER and inpatient acute care areas, such as the ICU, rehab and medical units, said Liz Unruh, a marketing communications representative for Riverside.

“The idea of hand-held devices to be used by bedside nurses was brought forward by staff at an in-house, think-tank event,” said Kathy O’Grady, Riverside’s vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer. “We recognized the advantages this type of tool could have not only for our staff but also our patients and are looking forward to roll this out to our in-patient units.”

In the second phase, about 90 smartphones will be added to other units.

The phones, which are not personal devices and are only for use within the hospital, are Android models in black cases with a large clip on the back. They will replace health care-specific Vocera phones.

“It is common to have communication devices in health care, and it is increasingly common to see bedside nurses with smartphones,” Unruh said. “The smartphones are replacing outdated technology and will allow for the use of specialized apps and better communication between staff members.”

The phones will use apps EPIC Rover, which allows for review of charts and completing documentation; InformaCast, to receive emergency alerts; Lippincott Procedures, which provides evidence-based guidance on nursing practice; and messaging and phone services to communicate with other departments and providers.

Patient education resources can also be pulled up by Riverside team members to provide patients more information about treatment options, such as information on a new medication.