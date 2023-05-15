Watseka Library offering Rules of the Road course

WATSEKA — A free Rules of the Road Review Course is being offered from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 1, at the Watseka Public Library, located at 201 South Fourth St., Watseka.

The course combines an explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam. The two-hour course explains the driver’s exam and provides a written exam for participants to practice.

It is taught by an experienced instructor from the Office of the Secretary of State Driver Services Department. The questions and information in the course are provided to help measure knowledge of driving skills and Illinois traffic laws.

The instructor will discuss the information and answer any questions participants may have about the exam or the process of obtaining or renewing a driver’s license.

Along with a thorough review of the Illinois Rules of the Road manual, the course is a valuable tool in refreshing knowledge of Illinois driving laws, traffic signs and practical driving skills. This course is designed to give drivers, especially senior citizens and those with disabilities, the knowledge and confidence needed to obtain or renew a driver’s license.

Illinois law states that drivers age 75 and older are required to take a driving test to demonstrate their driving ability when their driver’s license comes up for renewal.

The class is open to anyone who wants to refresh their knowledge or learn more about Illinois driving laws, including those who are not required to renew their license at this time.

To ensure that sufficient materials are supplied, interested persons are asked to register for this free class by calling the library at 815-432-4544 by Tuesday, May 30.