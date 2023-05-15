Three local girls soccer teams win regionals as spring postseason heats up

The IHSA spring postseason kicked off with sports such as girls badminton and boys and girls water polo at the start of the month, and the playoff schedule only got busier last week when track and field and girls soccer kicked off their postseasons as well.

Three area girls soccer teams hoisted IHSA Class 1A Regional championship plaques Friday. <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/sports/girls-soccer-herscher-wins-seventh-straight-regional-championship/article_2d57b382-f281-11ed-b271-373011dcff18.html" target="_blank">Herscher defeated Wilmington</a> 9-1 in the Herscher Regional and will face Illinois Central Eight Conference foe Peotone in the Manteno Sectional semifinals next week after the Blue Devils defeated Chicago Christian 7-0 in the Chicago Christian Regional championship. <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/sports/girls-soccer-kennell-planeta-lift-coal-city-to-first-regional-title-since-2014/article_74ba25be-f14d-11ed-a3c3-7bba173d5c10.html" target="_blank">Coal City also advanced</a> to the Manteno Sectional semifinals after edging Bishop McNamara 3-2 in Friday’s Manteno Regional championship.

In addition to Class 1A Sectionals, Classes 2A and 3A begin regional action as well, with Kankakee in the Class 2A Kankakee Regional and Bradley-Bourbonnais in the Class 3A Normal Community Regional. Classes 1A and 2A will also begin baseball and softball regionals this week, as will boys tennis postseason with the sectional round. Girls track and field will hold the IHSA State Finals this weekend while the boys will compete in sectionals. The boys volleyball postseason will begin the following week, on May 22.