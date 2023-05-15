Ken Klipp Classic accepting entrants for Memorial Day run and walk

The Fightin’ Irish Ken Klipp Classic 5K run and two mile walk and Memorial Day Salute to all Veterans will once again be held on Memorial Day this year, and runners and walkers still have the chance to register.

The race will begin at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., on Monday, May 29. Registration will begin at 7 a.m., with a pre-race welcome at 7:45 a.m. that precludes the 8 a.m. race.

The race is run in honor of Marine Captain Ryan Beaupre. Captain Beaupre was a 1991 Bishop McNamara graduate and avid participant in track and field and cross country for the Fightin’ Irish. He joined the US Marine Corps in 1997 as a pilot, and was killed in 2003. A scholarship in his name for McNamara students was established after his death.

In addition to the race, there will be an honoring of all veterans in observance of Memorial Day.

Registration is $25. There will be prizes for age division winners in the 5K run and prizes for the two mile walk winners as well. There will be a post-race awards ceremony, as well as a post-race leprechaun dash for children nine and under. The race begins at McNamara and runs through Bradley.

For more information, including how to register, visit <a href="http://bishopmac.com/5k" target="_blank">bishopmac.com/5k</a>.