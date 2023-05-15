Heard on the Street: Saucy Crab closes, owner mulls next step

While rumors are swirling regarding the fate of the Northfield Square mall property, one of the businesses in the location which has had long-standing success, KanSai Japanese Steakhouse, is still in operations in what was the former Ruby Tuesday site.

KanSai has been operating in the mall since early 2014.

However, the same run of success for the Saucy Crab, the second restaurant operated by businessman Michael Qui, cannot be said. The Saucy Crab opened in December 2020, but its time in operation lasted just under two-and-a-half years.

Qui noted that he closed the Saucy Crab at the end of March due to lagging sales. He noted that when road construction work began in that area, it made it appear the restaurant was closed and business was cut in half.

The Saucy Crab, at the site of the former Baker’s Square restaurant at 1315 E. Armour Road, featured an assortment of Louisiana-style and Cajun-style foods.

“I did OK here until the road work began and it really hurt us. Sales dropped in half.”

There have been a flurry of rumors as to what will occupy the former Saucy Crab location, but Qui, who owns the site, said no decisions have been made.

<strong>NEW DUNKIN’ UNDER CONSTRUCTION</strong>

The newest Dunkin’ is under construction in south Kankakee, immediately east of the Taco Bell restaurant site along RiverStone Parkway near the Kankakee Walmart store.

On May 5, a groundbreaking ceremony was held and the approximate $1-million development is expected to be ready for customers sometime near Thanksgiving, noted Tom Williams, managing principal for site developer, XCEED Commercial Real Estate, of LaGrange.

The 1,900-square-foot restaurant will feature a dual drive-thru lane which will merge to a single lane where orders are paid for and picked up.

Williams noted the Dunkin’ located inside the Speedway gas station at the corner of U.S. 49/52 and RiverStone Parkway will remain open for a period of time after the new site is opened.

Williams noted the new Dunkin’ will be operated by, John Luxem, who runs the recently-opened Dunkin’ in Manteno, at 2803 W. Division St., near the northwest corner of 9000N Road [Division Street] at U.S. 45-52.

