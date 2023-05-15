Bradley Fire Department presents Medal of Honor to Haemker

Following the Illinois Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony, firefighter/paramedic Kyle Haemker of the Bradley Fire Department received the prestigious Medal of Honor.

On Dec. 14, 2022, Haemker was heading home when he noticed an accident. Stopping to assist, there was a vehicle fully submerged in water. Bystanders informed Haemker that the driver was still inside the vehicle, and he dove into the frigid water to remove the driver from the vehicle, saving this person’s life.

Jackie Haas, 79th District State Representative, R-Kankakee, who represents Bradley in the House of Representatives, echoed praises for Haemker for this well-deserved award.

“It’s common to hear that heroes walk among us, but to hear of such courage and strength for one’s neighbor truly demonstrates the heroism of Firefighter Haemker,” said Haas in a news release. “He went out of his way and put himself at risk to save someone else. Selflessness, bravery and compassion is what drove him and what drives firefighters from Kankakee to Carbondale. The 79th District is so proud of Firefighter Haemker receiving this deserved honor and to have him serve our district.”

The Medal of Honor is the highest award given by the State of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of bravery or heroism.