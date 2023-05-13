Timeline: Three years of COVID-19 policies

March 2020: On March 9, Gov. J.B. Pritzker declares COVID-19 emergency. On March 12, a mandate from the governor declares all schools will be closed until March 30, which in April is extended to the end of the school year. Kankakee County reports first COVID case on March 19.

November 2020: Cases and hospitalizations surge in the county, peaking with 1,469 cases reported the week of Nov. 15 and 17 deaths the week of Nov. 29.

December 2020: First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Illinois on Dec. 15 for frontline health care employees and long-term care facility residents. A county resident gets the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine administered locally on Dec. 16.

May 2021: On May 17, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the state relaxes recommendations for masking by fully vaccinated people. Illinois fully reopens on June 11 and enters the final phase of the Restore Illinois Plan, which eliminates capacity limits for all businesses and activity restrictions for the first time since March 2020 and businesses are no longer required to enforce mask mandates or maintain social distancing rules.

August 2021: On Aug. 4, the governor announces masks will be mandatory in all pre-K-12 schools and daycares, sparking heated debate at local school board meetings. Some local residents protest the ruling and argue school districts should be able to enact their own mask policies. Riverside Healthcare and Ascension Saint Mary, then AMITA Health, require workers to be fully vaccinated. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden announces federal vaccine mandates for large employers and health care workers. Six nurses and nurse practitioners later file suit against Riverside claiming its vaccine mandate for employees violates their “sincerely held moral convictions.”

November 2021: On Nov. 16, Riverside fires 40 unvaccinated employees for noncompliance. Fifty-three additional Riverside employees are added to a temporary restraining order blocking termination for noncompliance with the vaccine mandate; with an order expiring Dec. 5. In December, AMITA “pauses” its vaccine requirement.

January 2022: Cases surge again with an omicron wave, peaking at 1,571 cases reported the week of Jan. 9 and 12 deaths the week of Jan. 2.

February 2022: On Feb. 28, the Illinois Supreme Court denied an appeal from Pritzker in the legal fight over COVID-19 restrictions in schools; the state lifts school mask requirements. Kankakee County passes the 50% mark for people fully vaccinated.

August 2022: The CDC drops social distancing, close-contact quarantine and ”test-to-stay” recommendations, citing an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, and the Illinois State Board of Education follows.

May 2023: Illinois’ and the nation’s emergency COVID-19 declarations end, changing some ways COVID-19 is reported and tracked and some aid policies. COVID-19 testing and some treatments will no longer be free, but are covered by insurance.