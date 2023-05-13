May Triad meeting includes fire safety, presentation from Ted Petersen

Triad of Kankakee County is back on the area’s calendar happening every third Wednesday of the month. From 9:30 to 11 a.m. May 17 on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library, the event hosted by State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Sheriff Mike Downey returns.

Triad activities help implement crime prevention, education and volunteer programs for senior citizens. Events are open to all Kankakee County senior citizens and caregivers, are free to attend and snacks and beverages are provided.

From 9:30-9:45 a.m. May 17 will be networking and refreshments, followed by a presentation on safety from local fire departments. Joining in this presentation are Manteno Community Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Adam Hartman, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Ken Gebhardt and a representative from the Kankakee Fire Department.

Starting at 10:15 a.m. will be a presentation from Ted Petersen, a former professional American football offensive lineman who played for nine seasons in the National Football League. Petersen is the former athletic director at Kankakee Community College.

For questions and more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>, email <a href="mailto:cborchardt@k3county.net" target="_blank">cborchardt@k3county.net</a>, or call 815-936-5829.