For longtime foster mom Woods, helping children 'in my blood'

KANKAKEE — Arlene Woods has three children.

They are grown. The Kankakee women’s eldest son, Dana, is 52. The middle child, daughter Adrian, is 51. The third child, daughter Ranisha, came a bit later. She is 27.

The now 70-year-old mother, however, went far beyond raising those three. Light-years beyond.

So many children have been under her care that, in fact, she sheepishly acknowledges she is not exactly sure how many she has fostered since her first foster children entered her home back in 1983.

She believes, in the 40 years of being a foster mother, the number of children she has helped is somewhere between 80-100. An astonishing figure to be sure.

But for foster child No. 1, Marie Benson, now 57 and a resident of Mississippi, she will never forget her foster mom, the woman she refers to as her mother.

Asked what her life may have been if she had not stepped into Arlene’s home as a 14-year-old, Marie paused for only a moment.

“I’d probably be on the street,” said Marie, who has three grown children of her own as well as three grandchildren. “She put me on the right path. I thank God for her all the time.”

Marie stayed with Arlene and her family until the age of 21.

“She taught me to be the best Marie I can be,” she said. “I have never forgotten that. She’s such a loving person.”

When Marie did finally leave Arlene’s care, there were four other foster children in the home.

The front door of Arlene’s home continued to swing open for children in need. It would be difficult for those in the house to envision a time when Arlene would not open the door — or her heart — for someone in need.

There are many who believe some foster for the money they receive from the state. While that could be true for some, Marie notes Arlene was always quick to take that money and help the children with clothing or whatever the need may have been.

“She is just a very giving person,” Marie said.

Asked what Arlene taught her, Marie jokes it was cooking. But she then turned serious.

“I learned how to raise my children and be the best for them like she was for me,” she said. “I consider her my mom.”

When her middle child, Adrian, is asked what it was like living in a home with so many others, she states life was never dull.

“I don’t know what she would do if there was no one at home. I don’t know what she would do without kids,” said Adrian, a 1989 Kankakee High School graduate and a production worker at CSL Behring. “She always has her hands full.”

With so many children around the home, Adrian said that was never a problem.

“I had a good childhood,” she said.

For the youngest of her three birth children, Ranisha Strickland, she simply explains mom has a huge heart.

“She’s thoughtful. She’s loving. She’s caring,” she explained. “… She is so very passionate about helping others. … Anyone in need, she is willing to help. I just say she is very kind-hearted.”

<strong>‘I DON’T KNOW’</strong>

Seated in front of a small table in her living room in which there are piles of papers — she has been a Foster Parent Support Specialist for the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services since 1985 — Arlene cannot come up with clear answer as to how she became so involved with helping children in need.

“I’ve been thinking …” she began, and her voice drifted away momentarily. “I don’t know.”

She said long ago she stopped keeping track of how many babies, youngsters and teenagers she welcomed into her home offering them the calm, supportive, loving place to call home, if even for a short time.

While numbers may not be exact, she remembers with great clarity the day she met Marie.

Marie was in a foster home. Arlene stopped by the house and saw the then-sixth grader caring for other small children. She was alone to care for the others in the home.

She began the paperwork process to bring her into her home.

That is how life can change, Arlene noted.

<strong>‘MOTHERHOOD’ MY CALLING</strong>

Oddly enough, Arlene’s first job a couple years following her 1970 graduation from Kankakee Eastridge High School was cooking at the then-Fortin Villa orphanage in Bourbonnais.

She fell in love with all of them.

“Helping children is in my blood, I guess. I got to know the kids and developed a rapport with them. I got to know them,” she said.

At some point the light bulb must have begun to flicker and its intensity increased.

“My one goal has always been bringing stability to a child,” she said. “Children need to be stable and today there just isn’t that stability.”

So, she took it upon herself to get that job done.

As Mother’s Day makes its way to Arlene’s home, she is asked what motherhood means to her? Again, she is struck. She shook her head.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I will help anyone’s child. You get them, you love them and do the best you can. I try to help them as much as I possibly can.”

She fiddled with the hem on her jean shorts.

“I do what I can,” Arlene said. “I guess motherhood was my calling. Yeah, I guess.”

She came from a family of nine children. She described it as a blended family.

It would be fair to say Arlene has always been surrounded by children — from her siblings, to her birth children and foster and adopted children.

She spent all but her last year of school in the Momence school system. She lived in Sun River Terrace for the bulk of her childhood.

She said she went to school every day. She loved sewing. She had thoughts of becoming an interior designer, but a lack of money prevented her from pursuing that dream.

While she loved sewing, and it was practical in terms of putting clothes on her children in an inexpensive way, she drifted away from the practice because she simply ran out of time.

Too many children to care for.

<strong>7 ADOPTED CHILDREN</strong>

The conversation worked its way back to the initial questions: Was being a mother always in your future?

“Yeah. I guess,” Arlene said. “I guess you could say I was born to be a mother. I did babysit a lot as a young girl.”

For the first time in about a span of four decades, Arlene does not have a foster child in her home. There are children in the home, however. She had adopted seven.

The eldest adopted son, Terell, is now 38. She began the adoption process when he was only 8 days old. He officially became her son at the age of 4.

Others have followed. There is Brianna, 28; Ja’Nasia, 28; Angel, 15; Matthew, 14; Elijah, 14; and Dyamond, 5. Dyamond has been with her since being two weeks old.

The house remains a bevy of activity. As if she has nothing else to do, she also coordinates the food tent for the Eastside Junior Football League. She said she doesn’t even know how long she has been doing it.

“I guess you could say forever,” she said.

Arlene said she might be using a cane or even a wheelchair by the time Dyamond graduates high school, but she has every intention of being there.

She also has no plans of stepping away from her DCFS career. She currently monitors about 75 foster homes within the three-county region of Kankakee, Will and Grundy. She’s also worked 11 years as a cook for the Bourbonnais Elementary School District.

As some expect, she doesn’t even consider any of the jobs as work. After all, they put her around what she loves the most — children.

“I really like it,” she said. “I meet a lot of people. I guess I’ll be doing it until I can’t do it anymore.”

<strong>RETIREMENT? WHO KNOWS?</strong>

Asked what retirement may look like, again she is unable to answer such a question.

She noted she gets the house started at about 5:30 each morning. The children go to bed by 8:30 p.m. She uses the final 90 minutes or so of the day to watch some television while relaxing in bed.

She watches the 10 p.m. news. At least she does, she said, until she drifts off to sleep.

“Every child is different,” Arlene said. “I’ve had many people ask me how I do this. I don’t know, I just do it. You just get accustomed to doing it.”

She admits to one selfish pleasure. She has her hair done every week.

That seems reasonable.

Brianna helps her mom run the house these days. Like her mother, being around children is natural for her. In this house, that is requirement No. 1.

“It’s nothing but love here,” Brianna said. “I don’t know what my life would be like without being here. I’m very much blessed by her. We all pitch in and help her.”

Arlene wouldn’t want it any other way.

To find out how to become a foster parent or to adopt, visit <a href="https://www.dcfs.illinois.gov/loving-homes" target="_blank">dcfs.illinois.gov/loving-homes</a>.

According to DCFS Illinois, as of April 30, 2023, there are 213 youth in care of a foster parent, relative or in a group home or other situation in Kankakee County.