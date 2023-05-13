COVID's impact on Kankakee County small biz: 'Super brutal'

It took Chris Johnson, CEO of Classic Cinemas, the ownership of local movie theaters Meadowview and Paramount, about three seconds to come up with a description of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on his business.

“Super brutal,” he said. “Anything that could happen, did.”

He meant anything negative.

With his movie theaters shut down for 13 months and no incoming revenue streams, the months which unfolded with one government mandate following another brought his business to its knees.

When the pandemic reached Kankakee County, Johnson was in the midst of a $5-million expansion at the Meadowview site.

His sentiments were replayed over and over among other small businesses more than any run of a blockbuster movie at one of his movie houses.

“There were a lot of dark days. I kept my head up, but it was hard,” he said. “Looking back, the strange part was that 2017, 2018 and 2019 were so good. We were on fire. Things were working great.”

Then, like the flick of the on-off switch on a movie projector, his business plummeted.

Moviegoers are heading back to the theaters, but it is going to take some time to recover. A lot of money was borrowed to get through what was 2-plus years of forced closure or little attendance.

For businesses not considered “essential,” the pandemic and its impact was devastating on small business. Many closed and never re-opened. Some existed with skeleton crews, slashed hours of service and limited consumption options.

<strong>QUESTION OF SURVIVAL</strong>

“How do you survive?” Kelly St. Aubin, co-owner of Bourbonnais’ Flight 102 Wine Bar, rhetorically asked. “You cut labor. You reduce menu item options. You reduce inventory. You reduce hours. You adapt.”

Curbside pick-up and carry-out orders become the rule rather than the exception.

The 2,200-square-foot restaurant has survived. She credits her employees for their willingness to work with them.

“What did we learn?” she asked of herself. “Don’t take customers for granted. Without them we wouldn’t have survived. They were great to us. We are here. We are some of the lucky ones. It’s been quite a ride.”

Across town is the Right on Target indoor shooting range. Owner Tom Fraher said business — not surprisingly — went from great to awful as quickly as a bullet strikes a target.

“It was brutal,” he said. “You know, people work their entire lives for something and because of this, they had to call it a day. Their whole wish list is gone.”

Fraher said he lost three-fourths of his business. He said most people who used the range during the height of the pandemic did so in an effort to discharge frustrations.

<strong>‘EVOLVE AND ADJUST’</strong>

Jerrimy Robinson, owner of popular west Kankakee diner, Carlo’s Restaurant, noted his hours of operation have not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Workers are still hard to find. Supply prices have yet to come down.

In other words, running his business remains extremely challenging, whether COVID restrictions are in place or have been removed.

But, like others, he is still in business, and for that he gives thanks.

“We survived,” he said. “I learned we must evolve and adjust to this new way of life.”

This “new way” often requires Robinson to wear an apron and grab a spatula.

Another popular diner, Bradley’s Yolks & Berries, fought the pandemic by erecting a tent outside in its parking lot to accommodate state-mandated restrictions. The tent could seat up to 85.

As crazy at it sounded, the plan worked. Owner Lambros Proutsos is often asked by customers if he is going to put the tent back up. To be clear, he is not considering it.

“We did what we had to do,” said Proutsos, who has operated the restaurant since April 2013. “We had to regroup or replan as to what could be done. It was just a process.”

Proutsos knows he is one of the lucky ones. He remains in business, and he is doing well.

“It forced you to think outside the box to make things happen,” he said.

While there is a sense of relief that the pandemic restrictions are officially whipped away, there is work yet to be done.

<strong>ROOM FOR SMALL BIZ</strong>

Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, noted lingering issues remain. Chief among those issues are labor shortages and high costs for goods.

Those issues might be part of the landscape for years to come.

But looking back, he said businesses, in particular small business, met the challenge.

“Businesses learned they can adapt and adapt quickly,” he said.

He noted one of those new formats that must be worked into successful business models is the at-home shopping.

That platform exploded due to the pandemic, and it is here to stay.

“Regarding small business, regarding retail, I believe we are going to see more developments of shopping being paired with restaurants, with entertainment,” Nugent said. “There is still room for the mom and pop stores, but their path to success is much harder than it was before.”

He added: “Small business can survive. They must find a real niche to be successful. There is still room for the mom and pop, but it is going to be tough.”