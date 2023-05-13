COMMENTARY: It's back to normal, but what exactly is normal after COVID?

With the COVID-19 emergency officially over, we can really get back to normal.

The question I have is: How do we define normal after the journey of the last three years with a pandemic?

Is it now normal to have hand sanitizer tucked away in a drawer of your desk at your office?

The one given to me was by a co-worker who got them at a reduced price more than a year ago.

He is very thoughtful.

The normal we live in now has plexiglass shields separating us from clerks, cashiers, pharmacists, administrative assistants or someone at the front desk at your doctor’s office.

The X’s used to measure the 6-foot social distancing are gone. But people still can be found distancing themselves.

Having surgical masks strategically placed at home, work and in vehicles is a new norm.

As are the handy wipes that lay on the floor of your vehicle.

While supply chain issues have subsided, you still can find people stocking up on paper goods (paper towels, facial tissues and toilet paper).

Doing a Zoom meeting has become more of a norm.

When we were told to stay home, we learned a video conference allowed us to meet with co-workers.

You could dress down, but you had to be careful, not allowing everyone on the call to see you were in your boxer briefs and had fuzzy slippers on.

Video chats helped keep family and friends connected, minus the hug or high-five you enjoyed getting.

The new normal is the old normal when it comes to those interactions.

No need to bump fists or elbows rather than a handshake.

You forgot how strong some people’s handshakes are.

The biggest unknown is with education. We won’t know the full extent of the pandemic’s effect on students for at least a few years.

Wearing masks took away the link students, especially younger ones, rely on watching their teacher explain something.

The masks hid the emotional side of the students. It made it harder for a teacher to be able to read a student’s mood and feelings.

Remote learning works well with a storm-related school closed day. Hands-on is better.

The exercise bike, treadmill or other equipment purchased during the pandemic has gone back to being a popular place to hang your clothes.

Along with shopping online, curbside pickup is now a new norm.

Retailers have given us a personal shopper to use when we are busy, or under the weather.

A somber new normal is the lack of workers at restaurants, small businesses and other jobs.

It is a reminder to be patient, they are doing the best they can with limited numbers.

There were so many lessons learned in the past three years, some good and some not so good.

There is no doubt that change is inevitable.

When you condense a decade or two of change into three years, it really does make you think if what we just experienced really occurred over a period of two weeks or four months.

That might be the normal we deal with now and in the future.