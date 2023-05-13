CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Working with people is LaGesse's passion

With the world’s constant ebb and flow, the best mindset one can have is, “We’re gonna figure it out.”

This is what Director of Outpatient Behavioral Medicine at Riverside Healthcare Rachel LaGesse uses to power through her work, which is constantly changing due to its nature in dealing with mental health.

“What is the need of the community? What is need of our clients and what do we need to do to figure that out? Whatever that service looks like, whatever that support looks like, [we figure it out],” LaGesse said.

The concept of “figuring it out” has been a theme in LaGesse’s time with Riverside, as she began in January 2020, just two months before the pandemic would hit and change health care’s status quo.

She works out of Riverside’s Pathways Outpatient Care in Bradley — the former OAK Orthopedics building. The Pathways aspect of Riverside includes its intensive outpatient mental health services.

Currently, adult group therapy sessions typically have 12 participants, with 10 in the adolescent group and about six participants in the 8-11 age range.

LaGesse stressed that this is an important service available in and to the community. A person does not need to be referred by a physician, nor do they have to be hospitalized before coming to outpatient.

“You could call today and say, ‘I’m really struggling with anxiety,’ and we’ll do a brief screen to make sure you meet criteria but you can come into our services without those referrals and I think that that may continue to be a misconception,” she said.

LaGesse explained that Pathways has its group therapy programs at its Bradley location. Additionally, there are two hospital-school liaisons.

“We have seven districts with local schools so the two clinicians go into schools and they provide individual and group therapy to students,” she said, noting that this program has doubled in the last year.

Pathways also works with Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe’s court therapy program.

“We have a therapist that provides individual therapies to clients, kind of as like a diversion from future charges, probations, those kinds of things and [that therapist] works with juveniles, too,” she said.

The Bradley location housing Pathways expanded in the summer of 2020 to meet the needs of patients.

When discussing her accomplishments during her time with Riverside, the expansion, the hospital-school liaisons and the court therapy program where top on LaGesse’s list.

Also something of note, she said, is that, in June 2022, the Pathways psychologist began working under the same roof as the other outpatient mental health services.

“It’s just better with the access to care. The bus stop is right across the street — unfortunately transportation continues to be such a barrier for people,” LaGesse said. “Just having mental health outpatient services in one area has been a great support to the clients that we serve.

“Those are things that are such hard work to get up and running, and without the team and the support — even the administration from Riverside — it wouldn’t have been possible.”

<strong>A PATH TO PATHWAYS</strong>

Originally from Bourbonnais, the now-St. Anne resident attended Olivet Nazarene University for her undergrad and received her master’s degree from University of Illinois. When not working, she loves spending time with friends and family and enjoys traveling, especially to the beach.

When she began in 2020 with Riverside/Pathways, she was a clinical team leader. In April 2020 she was promoted to program manager and then to director in February of this year.

“There’s been a lot of overlap in everything that I’ve been doing throughout this time. It’s been pretty consistent. Now the biggest change is broader scope of trying to increase programming and services, even more so than before,” she said.

Though climbing this career ladder came at a turbulent time in health care’s history, LaGesse remains positive.

“It’s great, I love it,” she said.

“It’s never the same day. I would say what stays consistent in my day-to-day work is interacting and working with the team as well as with potential referrals or clients that we may have.”

Admittedly, she said, things were difficult during the height of the pandemic as working in a group therapy setting with masks and social distancing was challenging.

“In our population we deal with people who struggle with that anxiety and maybe a little paranoia and so [masks and distancing] is extremely difficult, but really talking those things through with clients to try and be supportive [while working to] maintain physical health and safety.”

Despite the difficulties, LaGesse has continued to persevere as she’s very passionate about her work.

“I have always been passionate about working with people. I really like the program development, staff development; that’s something that I’m really passionate about,” she said. “I don’t do needles, so nursing was not an option for me. So social worker was more of a natural [fit]. I still get to interact with clients on a daily basis, work with staff.”

Working with her team and other staff, she said, is a highlight to her job. She said she’s “very proud” of the team that she works with.

“I feel very fortunate to work daily with people who are so invested in what we’re doing. The need is great, unfortunately, but they’re really dedicated to the work that we do.”

And with ensuring that staff and patients are working together in tangent, LaGesse shared the secret: “Relationship is key.”

“Relationships we establish with clients that we work with, with your staff and your team. Relationships I have with other team members. Being able to work together and have open communication … you just can’t go wrong with that.”

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Riverside Healthcare is hosting a free and open-to-the-public event in recognition.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19, Riverside Healthcare and Kankakee School District 111 will partner for a Mental Health Fair in the parking lot of Riverside Pathways, 400 S Kennedy Drive in Bradley.

There will be food trucks, vendors and informational tables of agencies that also provide mental health services in the community.

“[The event is to] increase peoples’ awareness on what’s available. So we’re really excited about that," said LaGesse.