Bevis: COVID won't disappear with lift of national emergency

The public health emergency ended Thursday (May 11), but that doesn’t mean the COVID-19 virus mysteriously goes away anytime soon.

That was the sentiment of John Bevis, county health administrator, who commented this past month at the Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee meeting.

“I wish, but that is not the case,” Bevis said. “We are in a much different place now today in our community and in the state and across the world in relation to what we’re doing and how we’re doing it because of COVID. I will say this because of all the things that we did, not knowing where we were at the beginning to where we are now.”

Bevis added health officials had to make decisions on the fly to try to figure out how best to manage health before there was a vaccine. How a community reacts to the virus now will change.

“If we go from low to medium to high [transmissibility], first, there’s no talk that all of a sudden we’re going to be going back down to lockdowns and things like that,” he said. “… There are recommendations that the health department and health facilities would make, and they’re there now. If you’re low [level], this is what we recommend you do. We recommend individuals wear masks. You don’t have to.

“If you’re older and vulnerable and wanting to get out into the public and/or you’re not feeling well, wear a mask. Wash your hands, stay home when you’re sick. This is the stuff we preach that people need to do.”

If the transmissibility is moved the medium- or high-risk level, then those recommendations become stronger, especially if visiting hospitals or long-term care facilities to protect health care employees and patients.

“You should wear masks, but again it’s going to be incumbent upon you or whoever if that’s what they really want to do,” Bevis said. “Until such time as maybe it hits the fan and gets worse, that information would trickle down obviously from the CDC.”

During the early months of the pandemic as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and federal governments issued mandates to control the virus, there was misinformation about the validity of the measures. Bevis acknowledged mistakes were made, but there was much officials didn’t know about the virus.

He said after such disasters, agencies will get together to have an AAR — After Action Report — to talk about what each agency did, how well they did it, what went right and what went wrong.

“Then you try to work on improving after the next time something like that happens,” Bevis said. “We’re still kind of in this process. COVID is sort of ‘evaporating’ is the word I’ll say, but it’s not gone. We haven’t really had an AAR.”

Those reviews are done locally, statewide and nationwide, and those will cover a wide range of the spectrum on the virus and its effects. From a health standpoint, Bevis said communication is the key.

“One of our problems that I saw is that since this was brand new, everybody’s learning that on the fly,” he said. “We’re the agency that’s supposed to educate the public, but at the same time, the public was almost getting that education as it’s coming out before we’re even getting it from the state because people leak it. … That didn’t help with our credibility.”