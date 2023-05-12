Still I Rise hosting Saturday clothing, dinner giveaway

KANKAKEE — Starting at noon on Saturday at 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee, Still I Rise will be hosting a pop-up dinner and clothing giveaway as part of its mission to feed the homeless and those in need.

A chicken dinner will be catered by 5 Star Wings and the giveaway items of new clothing include summer dresses, shorts, swimwear, shirts, socks, leggings and more. This is a free event that is first come, first served while items and supplies last. The recipient of the giveaway items and dinner must be present.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>.