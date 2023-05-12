Biographer Hendrickson recounts the life of Frank Lloyd Wright

It was a presentation that touched on both local history and personal nostalgia.

On May 5, author Paul Hendrickson came to the Kankakee Public Library to discuss his book, “Plagued by Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright.”

The 600-page book — published in 2019 by Alfred A. Knopf — is described as a “pathbreaking biography that will change the way we understand the life, mind and work of the premier American architect.”

Hendrickson characterizes his own work as “not a cradle-to-grave” biography of the famed architect. Rather, what he tried to do was to humanize a man often seen as supremely brilliant, but personally boorish. Here is the classic Frank Lloyd Wright anecdote. A client tells him the roof is leaking. Water is dripping on a table. Wright’s response — move the table.

Wright built inexpensive utilitarian ($5,000) Usonian homes (United States of North America). Not all were thrilled. The first owners moved out in five years.

The perceived wisdom, Hendrickson told the enthusiastic library audience of 70, was that Wright was an “insufferable egomaniac.”

It did not help that portrayal that Wright, much like other American dynamos P.T. Barnum and Allan Pinkerton, was conscious of his own image. Wright dressed distinctively, wrote his own autobiography and appeared on “What’s My Line?”

Yet he remains the one architect commonly known by most Americans. Of the 100 most significant buildings named by an architectural journal in 1991, Wright had a dozen. He was also tremendously productive right up to the end of his life. Wright died at age 91 in 1959. Hendrickson says that he created a third of his designs in his last 10 years. Hendrickson notes that Wright was born two years after the Civil War and died two years after Sputnik.

For Kankakee, his key design came relatively early in his span of life. In 1900 he designed the B. Harley Bradley house, which sits next to the river at 701 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee. That building is now owned and operated by Wright in Kankakee. The privately-owned Warren Hickox house, also designed by Wright, is just north of the Bradley home.

The Bradley house, as Hendrickson describes it, is the first Wright home that “looks like a Wright home.” It is the “St. John the Baptist” of Wright designs, foreshadowing what is to come.

Hendrickson says that Wright shook more than “1,100 designs out of his sleeve.” While there were libraries, churches, museums and even a gas station, most were homes — places for people to live.

<strong>THE BRADLEY HOUSE</strong>

The Bradley home has a colorful, and, at times, a tragic history. Joseph Dodson, the “Birdman of Kankakee,” lived there, churning out books on and birdhouses for our feathered friends.

When Dodson died in 1949, his obituary was carried in The New York Times. The Dodson era was followed by a long span when the home was operated as Yesteryear restaurant, the place to go for an elegant occasion. It was the home of many an anniversary dinner.

It was in the era of Yesteryear that Hendrickson got his first glimpse of the Bradley house. At the time Hendrickson was a boy, living a few blocks further north at 230 S. Harrison in Kankakee. He wistfully told the audience that his former home has been levelled to an empty lot now.

For Christmas 1933, Hendrickson got a bicycle. He remembers coasting down the hill to view the home-turned-into-a-restaurant. It was a place fancy enough, he noted, that his family never dined there.

The Hendricksons lived in Kankakee at the time because Paul’s father was a pilot flying for Eastern Air Lines out of Midway. When O’Hare, originally Orchard Field, was developed and took over as Chicago’s main airport, the Hendricksons reluctantly had to move from Kankakee.

But Hendrickson has fond memories of his youthful years in Kankakee, which he described in his autobiographical work, “Seminary: A Search.” Hendrickson’s next work is also a family biography, an account of his father’s piloting of nightfighters out of Iwo Jima near the end of World War II.

Hendrickson told the crowd he remembers the downtown movie theaters, the Paramount, which still stands; and the Majestic, which has been repurposed; and the Luna, which burned. He remembered the lions, Seemore and Readmore, which stood guard in front of the old Kankakee Public Library, which is now city hall. He was glad to see that the lions have moved to the new library.

He said his time in Kankakee is always with him, like a pull-behind toy duck clacking and rolling at the end of a string.

Similar to that memory, the Bradley house has also endured. Hendrickson said the house looks great, “better today than it ever did.” That is a direct result of renovation overseen by former owners Gaines and Sharon Hall, who saved the home and oversaw its restoration. Wright in Kankakee acquired the home in 2010, raising $1.7 million in donations and opening the Bradley house for tours.

But the restoration work had been interrupted by a 2006 fire that started in the attic.

That blaze was one of many that seemed to stalk Wright and his designs. In 1914, a deranged servant killed seven people, including Wright’s then-mistress, and set fire to Taliesin, the Wright estate in Spring Green, Wis. Hendrickson said fire would never leave Wright alone.

“All my life I have been plagued by fire,” the architect said. Hendrickson borrowed the quote for the title of his book.

Hendrickson tried to make his book different from the already massive pile of Wright biographies and analyses by focusing on a series of stories. He also sees the positive side.

Wright lived a preposterous life, Hendrickson said. But he was also human and vulnerable. Wright’s life, like the Bradley house, is a phoenix story, always rising from the ashes.

Hendrickson wondered for the group. Did he succeed in a richer portrait of Wright?

How could Wright achieve what he achieved, Hendrickson asked, without some generosity of spirit? Hendrickson said that being in a Wright-designed building can be a near-religious experience. He recounts the story of Japanese tourists, moved to near-tears by looking back at a Wright landmark, and seeing how it blends into the landscape.