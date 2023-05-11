Teen Mental Health and Wellness Summit kicks of Mental Health Awareness Month

Bringing more awareness to the growing issues associated with mental health was a key focus of the recent Teen Mental Health and Wellness Summit.

On May 4, the Pledge for Life Partnership, the PFL Youth Advisory Council, Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education, Project SUN and the Kankakee County Health Department hosted the Teen Mental Health and Wellness Summit at the Kankakee Army Aviation Support Facility and Readiness Center.

The summit has been held since 2019.

More than 175 students, teachers and social workers from several area high schools attended the event, including Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Grant Park, Herscher, Kankakee, Manteno, Momence, St. Anne and I-KAN schools.

This summit kicked off Mental Health Awareness Month and featured several speakers and local agencies that provided valuable information about mental health and wellness, prevention and healthy coping mechanisms.

With more than a dozen participating organizations, students were able to visit booths and learn about strategies for leading a healthy lifestyle and improving mental health.

Participating organizations included: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Ascension Saint Mary, Aunt Martha’s, Bourbonnais Public Library, Bradley Public Library, Clove Alliance, Collective Balance Counseling, Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, Harbor House, The Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health, I-Kan Regional Office of Education/Life Education Center, Pledge for Life Partnership, Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network, Iroquois Mental Health Center, Kankakee Area YMCA, Kankakee County Health Department, Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Kankakee Public Library, Kankakee United, Kankakee School District’s Youth Empowerment Program, Project SUN, Riverside Behavioral Medicine and UpliftedCare.

The Teen Mental Health and Wellness Summit provided resources for local high school students.

By promoting awareness about mental health and wellness, the summit aimed to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage students to seek help if needed.

“I’m proud of the numerous resources that we were able to share with students, thanks to a collaborative effort of over 20 agencies and organizations,” said Brenda Wetzel, executive director of I-KAN’s Life Education Center and Pledge for Life Partnership.

“Our goal was to provide students with a safe space to learn and talk about mental health and wellness, and we are thrilled with the turnout and participation,” Wetzel said. “My hope is that students were able to learn more tools and strategies to help become more resilient and able to respond in healthy, positive ways… and bring these strategies back to school to share with their peers.”

“Events like the Teen Mental Health Summit are important to let our adolescents know about all of the great resources we have in the community to support their wellbeing,” said Debra Mayconich Baron, director of Project SUN. ”Project SUN is grateful for all of the organizations that helped to make this such a worthwhile learning experience for our youth.”

Any teens who are interested in getting involved with these efforts should reach out to Wetzel about joining the Pledge for Life Partnership Youth Advisory Council. Opportunities for youth are also in the works through Project SUN, and more information is available from Baron.