Kankakee School Board OKs virtual classes, admin raises

KANKAKEE — A shortage of teachers is not just a trend nationwide; it can be observed locally as well, as some classes are being taught by virtual teachers in Kankakee School District 111.

The Kankakee School Board approved a renewed contract with virtual teaching platform Elevate K-12 during its Monday meeting.

The board also OK’d salary increases for administrators and other district employees.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district has used Elevate K-12 during the current school year.

The company provides students with live-streamed instruction from a teacher.

Students receive the online instruction during their regularly scheduled classes, with a faculty member assigned to supervise the classroom during streaming sessions.

Walters said the partnership allows the district to provide classes in subjects it is struggling to staff with in-person teachers, particularly world language, math and science.

Difficulty staffing these areas is not a new problem, she added.

“It’s been exacerbated by the national teacher shortage,” Walters said.

Additional support for instruction and assignments will be available from the high school, elementary and middle school staff, according to the purchase proposal.

“We are trying to redesign our Elevate support so that it’s in collaboration with a teacher and not in replacement of a teacher,” Walters said. “In order to do that, we need to actually have the partnership with Elevate early, so that all summer we can design the instruction so there is in-person instruction and the support from Elevate.”

<strong>EXPENSIVE PROGRAM</strong>

For the 2023-24 school year, the district is agreeing to purchase lessons for a minimum of 30 sections of students district-wide. Up to 100 sections can be purchased at the same rate.

With a 5% discount for signing up early, the cost amounts to $460,275 for 30 sections. The district will pay per section if more are needed.

The price for 100 sections would be $1,100,800.

The district asked for a price range because the company’s services were used so many times this year, according to the proposal.

“It seems like a very expensive cost to the district,” Walters said. “But when I calculated the cost of Elevate to the cost of an actual teacher, it actually is less expensive — not that we ever want to go to all virtual … We do have to have an adult to help keep students focused, in order to build their academic stamina.”

<strong>TEACHERS SOUGHT</strong>

Shemeka Fountain, assistant superintendent of human resources, updated the board on the number of open teacher positions in the district, including current openings and expected openings due to teachers retiring or leaving the district.

Total open teacher positions, including current and anticipated openings, include: two at Taft Primary; three and a half at Mark Twain Primary; two at Thomas Edison Primary; one at Steuben Elementary; one at Lincoln Cultural Center; six at King Middle School; nine at Kennedy Middle School; 10 at Kankakee Junior High School; and nine at Kankakee High School.

There are also three expected openings at Avis Huff Student Support Services Center due to more classrooms being added, Fountain said.

Throughout the district, the total is 46.5 current and expected teacher openings.

“We encourage anyone who knows anyone that would like to teach in the school district, for them to please apply on our website,” Fountain said.

<strong>SALARY INCREASES</strong>

The board approved salary increases for administrators and for “special other non-certified employees,” a group which includes coordinators, interventionists, parent educators, secretaries, coaches and others.

The list of 23 administrators includes an assistant superintendent, directors, supervisors, principals and assistant principals. It does not include the superintendent.

Raises for this group range from 0 to 6%.

The two administrators who will receive the highest increases of 6% are Athletic Director Ronnie Wilcox and KHS Assistant Principal Tamara Williams.

Wilcox’s salary will rise to $117,289 in the 2023-24 school year, while Williams’ salary will rise to $95,436.42.

The highest paid administrator on the list is Steuben Principal George Harris; he is receiving a 1% raise and will be paid $135,292.53 in the 2023-24 school year.

Almost all of the 58 special other non-certified employees listed will be receiving 6% raises; one employee on the list will get a 4% raise and one will get a 2% raise.