Bradley OKs aid to hotel undergoing $1.5M "extended-stay" upgrade

BRADLEY — The two-story, 60-room former Magnuson Hotel is undergoing a transformation and the Bradley Village Board has been asked to check in, at least in regards to the hotel’s upgrade.

This reservation will cost the village $150,000 as the board unanimously approved a redevelopment agreement Monday. Some $1.5 million is being invested at the hotel property at 60 Ken Hayes Drive.

The project for the hotel — which will be known as MainStay Suites and is owned by Posh Hospitality Group Inc., of Joliet, under the holding company name of KRU Holdings LLC — is expected to be completed by mid-June.

In addition to MainStay, Posh also owns and operates the 102-room Best Western Plus Hotel & Suites at 62 Ken Hayes Drive.

Posh purchased the former Magnuson Hotel on Jan. 13. Site work began in mid-February and the project is about 70% complete.

Dan Scott, vice president of operations for Posh, said the conversion plan was what the company had in mind when they targeted this property.

MainStay is converting all 60 rooms into what is described as “extended-stay” lodging, meaning rooms with kitchenettes and a small living room. These rooms are designed for people who are seeking more than a nightly stay.

The typical stay for those renting rooms is generally for one to two weeks. The room would offer a microwave, stove top, refrigerator, freezer and 52-inch television. Rooms range in size from 220 to 300 square feet.

The kitchen area also comes furnished with a small kitchen table with two chairs.

These rooms typically target out-of-town construction workers, traveling nurses or those who may travel here for primary employment. Rather than staying at a traditional hotel or motel, which could require repeated restaurant-style dining options, they would have the ability to prepare some simple dine-in meals.

In effect, these extended-stay rooms would be somewhat similar to a studio apartment.

“We have converted two locations in Joliet to this style and they have become quite popular,” Scott said.

Scott said they also replaced the hotel’s roof, painted the exterior and rebuilt all the bathrooms.

“We believe this will be a good fit here,” he said. He noted the longer the occupant stays, the lower the per-day cost becomes.

“There isn’t one of these in the entire county,” he said.

Nicole Gavin, Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director, said this would be the first hotel in the area offering only extended-stay lodging.

“I like to see this. There are a lot of business travelers in the area. This offers those staying here a different choice,” she said.

Regarding the redevelopment agreement, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said the business district tax generates money which is ideally suited for a project such as this.

“This is a great investment for the village,” he said.

The Bradley Village Board approved a nearly $318,000 contract for its annual curb and sidewalk replacement program.

At Monday's village board meeting, trustees unanimously approved the $317,977 contract with Davis Concrete Construction Co., of Monee, for this year's program.

The project will consist of about three miles of new sidewalks and some curb and gutter replacement.

The Davis bid was just under the $320,271 bid from Gallagher Asphalt Corp., of Thornton, and significantly less than the $371,990 bid from Kankakee Valley Construction Co., of Kankakee.

Davis was awarded this project in 2022.

The project will be spread throughout the village. The project will likely not be completed until autumn.