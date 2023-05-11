Blue Gala fundraiser raises $1,425 for every area police department

As a result of the Blue Gala held on March 25, each of the nine police departments in Kankakee County now have $1,425 more on hand.

“The different departments are using the money for different things; we’re looking to hearing how they all used it,” said Peggy Sue Munday, who chaired the gala put on by We The People of Kankakee County.

This week — after all donations were deposited and auctions were completed — Munday has been stopping by each of the departments to present the checks. A total of $12,825 was raised for the nine departments.

“As I’m even delivering these checks, the departments are saying, ‘Oh, what a beautiful event. This is so great,’” she said, noting she was pleased with how the event turned out.

So pleased, in fact, that plans already are underway for a Red Gala in 2024 that will benefit area fire departments.

“The community was so supportive, we’re just thrilled with it,” Munday said.

The gala was held at Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley and featured a silent auction and raffles, as well as entertainment from High Society Orchestra.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/WeThePeopleofKankakeeCounty" target="_blank">facebook.com/WeThePeopleofKankakeeCounty</a>.