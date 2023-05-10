Homeownership is strong in Peotone

Peotone is a small town with a big landmark.

Founded in 1856, Peotone sits north of the Kankakee County-Will County line. The town was listed with 4,150 residents in the latest Census, a number virtually unchanged from 2010, when it had only eight fewer.

It is a town where single-family homeownership is very strong. Nearly three-fourths of residents own their own home. And the predominant style is for a single-family detached home. Seventy percent of the housing stock is a free-standing home, as opposed to condominiums, or any type of multi-unit building.

The building that does stand apart in Peotone is the H.A. Rathje mill, 60 feet tall. The mill was built in the 1870s and was used for wheat, rye, buckwheat and corn. Depictions of the mill on various logos show it with stately blades fanned across the sky. There’s an irony to that. The mill was converted to steam power early on, in 1885. Family legend, repeated in Wikipedia, says the blades rotted early on, accelerating the transition to steam.

The mill closed for good in 1917, but it was also recognized as a historic site. It was donated for public use in 1982. So its six stories are still visible from much of the town, and it remains a focal point.

Another positive claim to fame for Peotone is the presence of the Will County fairgrounds. The fairgrounds hosts many activities, along with the anticipated fair, supported by a strong surrounding agricultural area. The fairgrounds is home to antique shows, flea markets and motorcycle meets. There is an annual show to sell and swap old gas station memorabilia and signs. The Tri Chevy Show, held in June, is billed as the largest one-day show of its kind in the Midwest.

Other Peotone community activities include Christmas in the Village and an Old Mill Festival in the fall that raises funds to maintain that structure.

Peotone has a central historic district with many older homes that date from the 1880s, said Mayor Pete March. But there are also subdivisions like Gull Landings and The Meadows area and newer homes near Peotone High School, the home of the Blue Devils. The mayor said it is a prime time for a new subdivision to arrive.

The village sold its municipal water services to Aqua Illinois, with the agreement that Aqua will expand utility lines underneath Interstate 57, thus opening up the land on the west side of the highway to development. Already, March said, construction is under way on a truck stop gas station off I-57 that will eventually include a restaurant. March hopes the site will also one day hold a motel.

The employment and financial economy in the village revolve around three car dealerships, all located on Illinois Route 50. The village is home to Terry’s Ford of Peotone, Dralle Chevrolet Buick and Pearl Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram. There are also two steel firms, Cleveland Steel, which makes buckets; and Black Diamond, which makes steel bars.

But most Peotone residents drive elsewhere to work. Census data show that only 8.4 of Peotone residents who work, work in their hometown. The mean commuting time to work is half an hour.

“If you want to drive,” the mayor says, “we are only 45 minutes away from a world-class city.”

Mayor March and Village Administrator Aimee Ingalls are both lifetime residents who love their town.

“This is a very safe community,” the mayor said. “You can walk all over town.”

He’s especially proud of getting things done that were talked about for years. The storm sewer system has been improved, and sidewalks were added to link Gull Landings to the downtown area.

Plans call for the downtown area to get a streetscape overhaul, with new sidewalks, road paving, street lights, planters, benches and a gathering place for activities. The project is in the design phase right now with construction set for 2024. There is a $3 million price tag, but $2.5 million will come from a state grant, leaving $500,000 as the local share.

March said the downtown area is in good shape with few vacancies. Two ice cream shops and a coffee shop act as gathering places.

“This is a great place to run a small business,” March said.

He is a dentist, part of a three-generation dentist family, including both his father and his son.

“We are a very well-kept community,” Ingalls said. “There is a lot of opportunity, a lot of history, and a diverse stock of housing. We are very attractive.”

Peotone, the March said, was originally a German settlement. The word Peotone, according to the internet, is Potawatomi for “come here.”

Fire protection in Peotone is handled by a joint Peotone/Manhattan professional fire department. The police force is also professional, 12 full-time and five to six part-time officers. The goal is to have two officers on patrol at all times, the mayor sadi. While serious crime is rare in a town of Peotone’s size, the village does have two major highways, I-57 and Illinois Route 50, running through it.

Peotone has a park district with a pavilion for rent and a community center, with activities like yoga. The main park has a walking trail and frisbee golf. There are plenty of children’s sports, too, in Peotone, with active participation in soccer, softball, Little League baseball and peewee football.