Congresswoman Kelly partners with Riverside for health panel

As health care providers continue to struggle with getting patients back into the office post-COVID restrictions, more conversations are being had about the health care disparities minorities face.

Such a conversation was had Monday at Kankakee High School, as Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly partnered with Riverside Healthcare for a panel discussion, Taking Charge of Your Health: Questions to Ask Your Doctor.

The event, which was part of Kelly’s Congressional Caucus on Black Women & Girls Task Force, featured a panel of four Riverside health providers as they discussed health issues that are having a greater impact on minority communities, especially women of color.

“Knowing what questions to ask and advocate for yourself can save you time, money and your health,” Kelly said as she opened the panel.

“We need to be our own best advocates as women, especially as women of color.”

The panel included Yetunde Akinde (women’s health); Nha Huynh (cardiology); Cassandra Lacher (oncology/hematology); Dena Reddick (family medicine). It was moderated by Vice President of Clinical Services Mary Kohl.

In addition to about two dozen KHS students, the audience featured community members working in health care, as well as various community leaders.

Questions involved health issues for women in general, and specifically for women of color. The panel noted that women of color are at a greater risk for developing heart disease and diabetes, as socioeconomic barriers often compound these issues.

The recurring theme of the panel was to put one’s own health first.

“Be proactive and not reactive,” said Kohl.

“One of the most important things is seeing a provider regularly,” Reddick said.

All of the providers agreed that learning the most about family history as possible is important in terms of health.

When audience members relayed bad past experiences with health care providers where they felt they weren’t being heard, Lacher reminded “you know your body best.”

“If you don’t have a physician who is listening to you, it’s time to find a new physician,” she said.

<strong>MENTAL HEALTH</strong>

As moderator, Kohl read submitted questions from the audience — before opening microphones to open questions from the audience — as the conversation turned from physical health to mental health.

One question asked about dealing with mental health and stress and where to go for suicidal thoughts.

While seeking professional help is key, Reddick added that students can always turn to a teacher, coach or administrator for an ear. Lacher added that calling or texting 988 — the Suicide and Crisis Hotline — is always an option.

Huynh said the emergency room also is an option in a time of crisis. She added that, on the flipside, it’s important to check on your loved ones.

“And, check on your family and tell them that you love them,” she said.

“I think a lot of times in the Black community, we don’t talk enough about mental health and things like suicide,” added Akinde. “I think that there’s a tendency to try to be strong for everybody around you and maybe bringing up those topics could be considered as a weakness.

“It’s important for the family members and people who have children who are teenagers to really make an effort and sit down with the kids and just check in here and there. Even if that’s something that makes us uncomfortable, just checking in periodically goes a long way,” she continued.

“For the teenagers in the room, that’s a really hard time trying to find yourself. Hormones are changing, there’s just a lot of things that are happening that are out of your control … recognizing that it’s OK to have those feelings and that doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with you. Being able to recognize it and being able to ask for help is the biggest thing.”

Taking the audience microphone was Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Genevra Walters, who added a comment regarding young persons finding medical help in the community and noted that both the junior high and the high school have health clinics.

“The health clinic has been available to our students for, I want to say, 30-something years,” she said, adding that it’s an important asset to both students and the community.

<strong>FINAL THOUGHTS</strong>

The four Riverside panelists, in addition to other representatives from the health care system, help connect audience members with providers following the program. They also answered one-on-one questions.

Mia Carter, outreach manager for Kelly’s office, wrapped up the discussion by sharing reports that “Black and Brown women [tend to have] higher mortality rates, and I found that to be quite disturbing.”

She said that while the providers could explain that there are socioeconomic issues and barriers to health care that are responsible for the rates, she added that “some of it is that we just don’t fight for ourselves.”

“If you don’t feel comfortable — if I can’t walk into my doctor’s office and tell them the most intimate parts of what’s wrong with me, I’m going to miss the opportunity to be the healthiest that I can be.”

She shared a personal account of how she didn’t know how best to advocate for her own health when she was younger, which led to current health issues. Reasons for this included not eating right and not asking doctors questions.

“We have to think differently about our health care. We have to fight for ourselves. You have to be an active participant in your life.

“This message matters … start early.”

With one final thought, Carter turned her attention to Akinde, who is Black.

“Black girls need to see your face,” Carter said. “Sometimes, seeing something, makes you feel like you can do it.”