Bradley targets major development as mall area is part of business, entertainment study

BRADLEY — A move to change the face of what Bradley not only looks like, but what the region can become is set to unfold in Bradley.

Through actions taken at Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, the scope and fate of ambitious plans is set to be determined as consulting contracts were approved along with more property acquisitions.

Following board action on the approval of two consulting contracts and acquiring more land, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said after the meeting Bradley is moving forward with plans.

“This is a commitment,” he said “We will not sit by idly. We are going to expand our business base.

“We are talking about an entertainment district. This is something that Kankakee County hasn’t seen before. Northfield Square mall could be far different than what we see today. We must take advantage of the retail economic engine that we have here. … We are going to set the standard of what can be built.”

Another chunk of land is set to be purchased by the Bradley Village Board. In the past 30-45 days, the village has signed contracts to buy 160 acres — land they believe prime for development.

<strong>MORE LAND</strong>

This property acquisition, at seven acres and $180,000, is a much smaller purchase than the $2.6 million purchase of 27 acres the village acquired in recent weeks and the purchase the board made in early April when it agreed to buy 126 acres for $2.55 million.

The six plots of land which the board agreed upon at Monday’s village board meeting are at 1461 E. 4000N Road and had been under the Barbara and Leo Ciaccio family trust.

However, it is the 126-acre purchase which appears to become a key plot of land for the village.

At Monday’s board meeting, the board not only agreed on the seven-acre purchase, but the 126-acre site might be designated as the location for the potential $30-plus-million baseball-softball complex that the village is seeking to develop.

<strong>STUDIES OK’D</strong>

The board and administration see not only development opportunities with these land purchases, but they envision tourism and the dollars travelers carry with them.

As a result, the board agreed to a pair of consulting contracts — one with Ginkgo Planning & Design of Orland Park for $170,000 for an in-depth redevelopment plan for the Northfield Square mall property as well as the development opportunity surrounding the potential 65- to 75-acre, multi-diamond, baseball-softball complex.

The second contract, this one for $40,000 with SB Friedman Development Advisors of Chicago, is for the potential creation of a Tax Increment Financing district which could be in close to 600 acres.

The TIF could include property where Northfield Square sits; 27 village-owned acres slightly southeast of the mall; and acreage north of the mall extending to St. George Road.

The goal is for these studies to completed at or near the end of 2023 and put before the village board for a vote at that point.

The Ginkgo study appears to be critical in determining the path the village will take when it comes to the outdoor sports complex, but also the fate of the long-struggling Northfield Square property.

Ginkgo completed a previous 180-page study on development opportunities regarding not only Northfield Square and the 53 acres of property surrounding it, but along Illinois Route 50 as well as West Broadway Street.

<strong>MALL SITE INCLUDED</strong>

Watson said the goal of this study will be to focus on the potential sports complex site and get a more detailed examination of what opportunities there are with the mall.

Mall ownership, Namdar Realty Group, of Great Neck, N.Y., has reportedly shared with the village administration it is open to redevelopment opportunities. Namdar has owned Northfield and its acreage since July 2016.

Watson said after Monday’s meeting the time has simply arrived to develop a course of action regarding the mall and act upon the plan. He said the property is far too critical to the future development of the village to operate in the manner which it is.

The village has a key stake in the mall property as well. The village owns the square footage which previously housed the Carson’s men’s and the JCPenney stores.

In addition to the creation of eight to 12 new ball diamonds to accommodate area players and traveling baseball and softball teams, village leadership envisions developments such as:

• 70,000- to 80,000-square-foot year-round indoor turf facility

• 25,000- to 35,000-square-foot destination brewery

• 1- to 2-acre outdoor festival grounds

• 55,000- to 65,000-square-foot entertainment site

• 40,000- to 45,000-square-foot conference center

Watson and Rob Romo, Bradley’s finance director, both note there are those who believe such things are not possible here, but they said there is no reason such developments cannot work here.

“There are great opportunities here. I can see restaurants, shopping, even things like bowling, entertainment here,” Romo said.