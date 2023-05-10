BBCHS School Board swears in 2 new members

BRADLEY — Changes to local school boards continue to take place as candidates who emerged victorious in the April 4 election take their oaths of office.

Such was the case Monday at Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School, where two new and two incumbent members were sworn in to the seven-member BBCHS District 307 School Board.

New members Gretchen DeMarah-Pammer and Lubow Lewicky, both of Bourbonnais, ran unopposed to nab their first four-year terms.

They stepped in for two outgoing members who did not run for re-election: Mike O’Gorman, who served nine years, and Todd Kuntz, who served four years.

Justin Caldwell and Jennifer Edmonds both ran unopposed to retain their seats. Caldwell is now on his third term and Edmonds is on her second term.

The board also elected officers during Monday’s meeting.

Caldwell will keep his role as president; he was the only one nominated for the position.

With a vote of 4-2 and one abstention, Jim Patterson was elected to be the board’s new vice president; Edmonds was also nominated for the position, which O’Gorman previously held.

Ann Brezinski will keep her role as board secretary; she was the only one nominated for the position.

<strong>NEW FACES</strong>

DeMarah-Pammer said she has been a resident of the area since 1970.

An esthetician, she owns and operates Gretchen’s Comfort Zone in Bradley.

DeMarah-Pammer said she attended BBCHS only for her freshman year because her family moved. However, she has “always loved this school.”

“I came here my freshman year, and then I had to leave school, so now I feel like I’m coming back to school,” she said.

DeMarah-Pammer noted her grandchildren will be attending BBCHS.

“I feel like it’s important to be informed on the issues that are going on within the school,” she said.

DeMarah-Pammer’s choice to run for school board was also influenced by her parents, Gerald and Dorothy Smeenge, who taught in the area at Olivet Nazarene University and Shabbona Elementary, respectively.

“My parents were both educators, and I felt like my mother kind of passed me a torch, and I wanted to pick it up,” she said.

Lewicky, a former resident of Canada, said she moved to the area in 1997.

“I’m a physician, so as a result of that, [I moved here for] a better life for myself and my family,” she said.

A now-retired obstetrician-gynecologist, Lewicky was a partner with Westwood Obstetrics and Gynecology of Kankakee.

Of her four children, three went to Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and one attended BBCHS.

Lewicky said she wanted to run for school board because she wants to “make a difference” for young people.

“I think education is in turmoil,” she said. “[I hope] we can bring some semblance of unity, [come] together, and improve the education for our kids, or strive to improve it,” she said.

Lewicky added that she is “always learning.”

“It is a very tough world, especially for young kids,” she said. “They need guidance right now.”

<strong>DEPARTING MEMBERS</strong>

Though they were not in attendance Monday, the two departing board members shared their thoughts after the April 12 meeting.

O’Gorman said he knew he would be ready to leave the board after all of his kids graduated; his youngest graduated from BBCHS in 2020.

Additionally, he said he believes new people should have the chance to serve.

“I believe pretty strongly in rotating the board on a somewhat regular timeline,” O’Gorman said. “Nine years, to me, seemed about right for me personally. Some new blood, new ideas, new eyes, is always a good thing.”

As a board member, O’Gorman did not shy away from opposing or questioning the decisions of the administration, particularly when it came to managing the district’s finances.

“The administration, current and prior administration, I think did a really solid job,” O’Gorman said. “They just need to continue to focus on the kids [and] improving academic performance coming out of COVID.”

Kuntz said he decided not to run again because of his health and things going on in his personal life.

Despite COVID-19 mandates and masks dominating board discussions during the pandemic, Kuntz said he still enjoyed serving on the board.

“I enjoyed my time here,” Kuntz said. “I wish COVID didn’t happen to where we had to all talk about COVID every meeting and not education, but you know, I can’t really do anything about that.”

Caldwell thanked O’Gorman and Kuntz for their service on the board.

“It’s been a challenging couple of years with everything that has been going on,” Caldwell said. “So we appreciate you both. You know, just as a reminder everybody — this is a board of seven individuals all with different takes, different opinions, and that’s what makes it work.”