Watseka Theatre to host multi-genre June shows

The month of June will be a month of music at Watseka Theatre.

On June 9, a Grateful Dead-inspired band, Spies of the World, will take the stage. According to a news release from the theater, the band is “the hardest-touring Dead-style band in all the Midwest.”

They’ll be performing Dead tunes as well as additional songs.

Direct from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the theater will welcome Jason Petty as he and the band present Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes on June 10. Hank Williams comes alive on stage as Jason and his band perform all of Hank’s greats.

The show “is the greatest performance of old time true country music, seldom played but never forgotten anywhere,” said the release.

Watseka Theatre is at 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://www.WatsekaTheatre.com" target="_blank">WatsekaTheatre.com</a> or call 815-993-6585.